GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00
GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
"You think you've got problems, what are you supposed to do if you're a manically depressed robot? No, don't bother to answer that, I'm fifty thousand times more intelligent than you and even I don't know the answer. It gives me a headache just trying to think down to your level."
Fri Mar 10, 2017 5:00 pm
Leeds 18 Le Cats 36
Att 13020
MoM Greg Bird
Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:23 pm
Well Jean.... Whats your excuses now? too cold? too dark?
Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:09 pm
cas all the way wrote:
Well Jean.... Whats your excuses now? too cold? too dark?
You are correct. Catalans don't do well in the cold and the dark. They are a warm sunshine excelling team.
Catalans never excel at Headingley.
But more important Catalans were without Anthony Gigot, Krisnan Inu and Fouad Yaha. They are three immensely talented backs who would have made a difference.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:39 pm
Why don't they do what Wigan do when their top backs are injured; bring in some of their talented youngsters?
Oh...
Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:55 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
cas all the way wrote:
But more important Catalans were without Anthony Gigot, Krisnan Inu and Fouad Yaha. They are three immensely talented backs who would have made a difference.
That's true. Good job Steven Ward, James Jones-Buchanan, Bretton Ferres, Mitchell Garbutt, and Keith Galloway were all missing for Leeds Rhinos, or it could've gotten very désordonné for your lads.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:53 pm
Also don't forget that inspirational loose forward Gregory Bird was knocked unconscious early in the game. That made it difficult for Catalans.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:58 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Also don't forget that inspirational loose forward Gregory Bird was knocked unconscious early in the game. That made it difficult for Catalans.
Well that makes an ironic change! It's his job to knock unconscious the inspirational.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:24 pm
So based on Jean's logic, Catalans are really going to struggle if they get some long term injuries and it chucks it down in England all Summer.
|
