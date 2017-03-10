WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00

 
Post a reply

GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:30 am
Marvin User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Sat Dec 19, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 0
Location: "Don't pretend you want to talk to me, I know you hate me."
GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00

GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
"You think you've got problems, what are you supposed to do if you're a manically depressed robot? No, don't bother to answer that, I'm fifty thousand times more intelligent than you and even I don't know the answer. It gives me a headache just trying to think down to your level."

Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 5:00 pm
Tigerade User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4592
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
Leeds 18 Le Cats 36
Att 13020
MoM Greg Bird
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016

Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:23 pm
cas all the way User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2415
Location: advertising my villa
Well Jean.... Whats your excuses now? too cold? too dark?

Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:09 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4137
Location: Carcassonne, France
cas all the way wrote:
Well Jean.... Whats your excuses now? too cold? too dark?


You are correct. Catalans don't do well in the cold and the dark. They are a warm sunshine excelling team.

Catalans never excel at Headingley.

But more important Catalans were without Anthony Gigot, Krisnan Inu and Fouad Yaha. They are three immensely talented backs who would have made a difference.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:39 pm
moto748 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2231
Why don't they do what Wigan do when their top backs are injured; bring in some of their talented youngsters?


Oh...

Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:55 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8363
Location: Leeds
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
cas all the way wrote:

But more important Catalans were without Anthony Gigot, Krisnan Inu and Fouad Yaha. They are three immensely talented backs who would have made a difference.


That's true. Good job Steven Ward, James Jones-Buchanan, Bretton Ferres, Mitchell Garbutt, and Keith Galloway were all missing for Leeds Rhinos, or it could've gotten very désordonné for your lads. ;)
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:53 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4137
Location: Carcassonne, France
Also don't forget that inspirational loose forward Gregory Bird was knocked unconscious early in the game. That made it difficult for Catalans.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:58 pm
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6902
Location: Central Coast
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Also don't forget that inspirational loose forward Gregory Bird was knocked unconscious early in the game. That made it difficult for Catalans.

Well that makes an ironic change! It's his job to knock unconscious the inspirational.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:24 pm
King Street Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2642
Location: WF1
So based on Jean's logic, Catalans are really going to struggle if they get some long term injuries and it chucks it down in England all Summer.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Budgiezilla, coco the fullback, ComeOnYouUll, critch67, dboy, Gazwire, JEAN CAPDOUZE, MSNbot Media, Paul Hamilton, the artist, wiganermike and 123 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,533,6851,62975,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
34-26
GOLD COAST
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
18-38
SOUTHS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
16-42
CRONULLA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
DEWSBURY
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
HALIFAX
v
LONDON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
COVENTY
v
BARROW  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
CELTIC
v
DONCASTER  














c}