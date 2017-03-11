I dont get people saying we are a poor side, its not all about attack or entertaining rugby. Weve had the best defence in the League so far averaging conceding just over a try a game.



I know our attack is far from the best but we go into every game with a chance of winning, which only a few teams in this league can say. Sort our disclepline out and hope our virtual new backline can click and im sure we are a shoe in for the 4.