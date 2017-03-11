WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Hull FC v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:08 am
Dave K.
Ref was fine, got most of the decisions correct, maybe Saints were lucky not to to have a man sinbinned, Turgut was dumb and will get a deserved ban, could have cost us the game, hopefully learn from it.

Thought both teams where very strong and aggressive defensively, but both lacking some attacking flair, our halfs just having that extra bit of class at the end to see us through.

Both teams look like sides that will battle for the top 4, both a bit of Cas and Wigan, but early days yet.

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v St. Helens - 20:00:00

spegs
craig hkr wrote:
Taia had a Dixon esque performance closely followed by Bentham.Hull won.


Still hurts doesn't it...
[b]Agar out[/b]

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Willzay
Saints do not look like a side that will battle for the top four. They'll be lucky to make the top 6.

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v St. Helens - 20:00:00

craig hkr
spegs wrote:
Still hurts doesn't it...


Go troll the Leigh site. I watched the game and a win is a win.end of

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v St. Helens - 20:00:00

pmarrow
I dont get people saying we are a poor side, its not all about attack or entertaining rugby. Weve had the best defence in the League so far averaging conceding just over a try a game.

I know our attack is far from the best but we go into every game with a chance of winning, which only a few teams in this league can say. Sort our disclepline out and hope our virtual new backline can click and im sure we are a shoe in for the 4.
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v St. Helens - 20:00:00

spegs
craig hkr wrote:
Go troll the Leigh site. I watched the game and a win is a win.end of


Gave that up when they had a reality check, showed some humbleness and subsequently earned promotion to the upper tier of their sport. Enjoy Dewsbury...
c}