Ref was fine, got most of the decisions correct, maybe Saints were lucky not to to have a man sinbinned, Turgut was dumb and will get a deserved ban, could have cost us the game, hopefully learn from it.



Thought both teams where very strong and aggressive defensively, but both lacking some attacking flair, our halfs just having that extra bit of class at the end to see us through.



Both teams look like sides that will battle for the top 4, both a bit of Cas and Wigan, but early days yet.