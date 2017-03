Still not quite sure what to make of Hull yet. Defence has been pretty exceptional so far, and we have fantastic enthusiasm and a never say die attitude that will keep us in almost any game, but a few flashes of brilliance aside, our attack has really misfired so far, and discipline is a growing concern. Hopefully we can negotiate the Widnes game next week without too much drama, then we should get a much better idea of how good (or bad) we are at Wigan the week after.