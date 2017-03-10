WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Hull FC v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:00 pm
moxi1 User avatar
Hull were lucky Bentham bottled a red, what Turget did wasn't far of being as bad as what flower did in the gf a couple of years ago. Naughty indeed.

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 pm
Two poor sides. Sure Hull will improve but Saints look really flat at the mo... clock is ticking for Cunningham.

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:45 pm
giddyupoldfella User avatar
moxi1 wrote:
Hull were lucky Bentham bottled a red, what Turget did wasn't far of being as bad as what flower did in the gf a couple of years ago. Naughty indeed.
Nothing like a good bit of exaggeration is there?

You must see this kind of indiscipline all the time in your lower level league? I don't know why you're so outraged.
Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:50 pm
number 6 User avatar
moxi1 wrote:
Hull were lucky Bentham bottled a red, what Turget did wasn't far of being as bad as what flower did in the gf a couple of years ago. Naughty indeed.



no conmplaints with turgets sin binning but saints were lucky bentham bottled binning peyroux! 2 high tackles and a blatent shoulder charge!, its easy to see what you only want to see! must be a red n white thing

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:18 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Theodore Fages and Mark Percival were stars for St Helens.
Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:29 pm
headhunter User avatar
MadDogg wrote:
That kick was one of the funniest things Iv seen on a rugby field.
It was up there with Tony Clubb's bomb in the 2015 GF as 'worst kick at a crucial moment'.
Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:48 pm
the artist User avatar
we didn't play at all well in attack for most of the game but its 2 more points. just 6 tries conceded in 4 games from hull so far this season. discipline is becoming an issue though, wouldn't be surprised to see a few charges coming out of this game. was a saints player put on report in the first half?
Users browsing this forum: Boyne, caslad75, dodger666, Durham Giant, fun time frankie, giddyupoldfella, Hessle Roader, JEAN CAPDOUZE, leg_end, Levrier, ploinerrhino, pocket 4's, poppys mum, roofaldo2, Ste100Centurions, the artist, TheElectricGlidingWarrior, themightynortherner, ThePrinter, Willzay, Ziggy Stardust and 222 guests

c}