What is said behind closed doors could/should be different than what is said to the press and the baying fans. Dangerous precedent saying Patton was dropped for poor performances. If he doesn't do the same for more experienced players (who should be stepping up in times like this), it'll cause issues with the fans, but also the players.



End of day, Declan is playing in the senior side, so no bubble-wrapping should be happening. In Smith's ideal 13, he probably wouldn't start anyway.