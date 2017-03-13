Punos wrote:
There is of course the other shoe that TS is trying to protect the young halfbacks confidence by not selecting him and letting him play in the U19 and as a poster already stated had a good game.
It's a lot easier for senior players to take the criticism that comes along with not winning than a young kid.
He's the same age as George Williams, give or take a few months, I think...George has over 60 games under his belt by now.