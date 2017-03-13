|
Geoff
|
Punos wrote:
There is of course the other shoe that TS is trying to protect the young halfbacks confidence by not selecting him and letting him play in the U19 and as a poster already stated had a good game.
It's a lot easier for senior players to take the criticism that comes along with not winning than a young kid.
He's the same age as George Williams, give or take a few months, I think...George has over 60 games under his belt by now.
|
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:58 am
|
|
What is said behind closed doors could/should be different than what is said to the press and the baying fans. Dangerous precedent saying Patton was dropped for poor performances. If he doesn't do the same for more experienced players (who should be stepping up in times like this), it'll cause issues with the fans, but also the players.
End of day, Declan is playing in the senior side, so no bubble-wrapping should be happening. In Smith's ideal 13, he probably wouldn't start anyway.
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:48 am
|
|
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:32 pm
|
DAG
|
Did Williams not have a spell out of the Wigan team during the early part of last season or was he just injured? Could've swore Wane left him out for a bit but could be wrong.
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 1:21 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2016 8:55 pm
Posts: 86
|
DAG wrote:
Did Williams not have a spell out of the Wigan team during the early part of last season or was he just injured? Could've swore Wane left him out for a bit but could be wrong.
He was injured.
|
|
