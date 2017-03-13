WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Declan Patton

Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:33 am
Geoff
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 5027
Punos wrote:
There is of course the other shoe that TS is trying to protect the young halfbacks confidence by not selecting him and letting him play in the U19 and as a poster already stated had a good game.

It's a lot easier for senior players to take the criticism that comes along with not winning than a young kid.


He's the same age as George Williams, give or take a few months, I think...George has over 60 games under his belt by now.

Re: Declan Patton

Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:58 am
Smith's Brolly
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017
Posts: 10
What is said behind closed doors could/should be different than what is said to the press and the baying fans. Dangerous precedent saying Patton was dropped for poor performances. If he doesn't do the same for more experienced players (who should be stepping up in times like this), it'll cause issues with the fans, but also the players.

End of day, Declan is playing in the senior side, so no bubble-wrapping should be happening. In Smith's ideal 13, he probably wouldn't start anyway.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Declan Patton

Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:48 am
Smith's Brolly
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017
Posts: 10
Champion of young british half-backs, Garry Schofield slam Super League coaches for dropping Patton & Danny Richardson.
http://www.totalrl.com/schofield-blasts ... halfbacks/
Re: Declan Patton

Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:32 pm
DAG
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006
Posts: 116
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Champion of young british half-backs, Garry Schofield slam Super League coaches for dropping Patton & Danny Richardson.
http://www.totalrl.com/schofield-blasts ... halfbacks/

Did Williams not have a spell out of the Wigan team during the early part of last season or was he just injured? Could've swore Wane left him out for a bit but could be wrong.
