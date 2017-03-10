|
Brown was thoroughly anonymous last night. Saw that all too frequently when he played for other sides. Always picks and chooses his games. Awful. Don't think Patton should've been singled out when there have been far worse showings from 1-13 in recent weeks.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 8:22 pm
cant fathom this selection out.drop a half back and replace him with a centre brilliant..from what ive seen of young declan this season he`s not done a lot wrong and being young he will make mistakes..just a shame he gets the chop and others dont..
Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:10 am
The situation with Dec will be interesting when Brown & Gidley pick up injuries & the Messiah has to rely on the latest scapegoat.I hope Dec tells him to shove his redemption where the sun don't shine.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 7:18 am
Looking from the outside what I find strange is Smith dropped Patton for a kid who is a centre. It's one thing to ask an experienced player to move out of position into the halves but to move a kid who has had only a handful of games is poor judgement imo.
On Thursdays performance, if anyone should me made a scapegoat it's Gidley who was truly awful.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 4:40 pm
Trainman wrote:
Looking from the outside what I find strange is Smith dropped Patton for a kid who is a centre. It's one thing to ask an experienced player to move out of position into the halves but to move a kid who has had only a handful of games is poor judgement imo.
On Thursdays performance, if anyone should me made a scapegoat it's Gidley who was truly awful.
Livett can play centre or SO, where he played the bulk of his U19 games. His (personal) preference is however BR. His kicking from hand is probably not as good as Patton, but otherwise you can certainly interchange the two players. And with Patton looking rather ordinary, atm why not.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 5:06 pm
Winslade's Offload wrote:
Livett can play centre or SO, where he played the bulk of his U19 games. His (personal) preference is however BR. His kicking from hand is probably not as good as Patton, but otherwise you can certainly interchange the two players. And with Patton looking rather ordinary, atm why not.
Patton was excellent for you guys in the reserves game today, probably the only one who looked at all dangerous. Your #8 looked good, too, don't know his name, big guy with a ginger beard...?
Sun Mar 12, 2017 5:28 pm
Geoff wrote:
Patton was excellent for you guys in the reserves game today, probably the only one who looked at all dangerous. Your #8 looked good, too, don't know his name, big guy with a ginger beard...?
Ed Sheeran?
Rob_Wire wrote:
Best thread for ages on here!
Tin Soldier wrote:
Reply of the year.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 5:57 pm
Geoff wrote:
Patton was excellent for you guys in the reserves game today, probably the only one who looked at all dangerous. Your #8 looked good, too, don't know his name, big guy with a ginger beard...?
Lee Mitchell ?
Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:29 pm
worthing wire wrote:
Ed Sheeran?
