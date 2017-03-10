Trainman wrote: Looking from the outside what I find strange is Smith dropped Patton for a kid who is a centre. It's one thing to ask an experienced player to move out of position into the halves but to move a kid who has had only a handful of games is poor judgement imo.



On Thursdays performance, if anyone should me made a scapegoat it's Gidley who was truly awful.

Livett can play centre or SO, where he played the bulk of his U19 games. His (personal) preference is however BR. His kicking from hand is probably not as good as Patton, but otherwise you can certainly interchange the two players. And with Patton looking rather ordinary, atm why not.