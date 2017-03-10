|
Smith said in his press conference last night that Dec was dropped and the reason for his ommission was along the lines of 'he hasn't been good enough lately'.
Very disappointing that Smith has, for me, thrown one of our younger and more promising players under a bus yet is happy to keep on selecting the likes of Russell, Evans, Atkins, Brown etc. after recent performances.
I think that last night has made up my mind whether I'd like Smith replacing or not.
Thoughts?
Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:51 am
Only time will tell with Dec whether he will be Top half or not but the one thing he has got his potential and a good mentally
For me Smith always picks the easy option to have a go at and never calls out his so called big players, what we have to realise is that young players coming in and out of the team are learning and are going to be inconsistent
I watched alot of Dec at academy level, he always had a swagger & was very creative,of the cuff, now it almost looks like that has been coached out of him, he looks very one dimensional
However you man manage him or anyone of the players you'd like to think TS knows best but for him to be so critical of one player in public & defend his so called Superstars doesn't make sense from the outside looking in
He is either playing mind games with Dec & hope he gets a response or once again is he looking for a new scapegoat now GOB has gone & Kev Penny isn't available for scapegoat duties at the minute
Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:09 am
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Thoughts?
i think it might be time to change your forum name
Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:20 am
He's getting the kevin penny treatment.
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:23 am
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8645
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
He's getting the kevin penny treatment.
It appears the only reason Penny was brought back was so Smith had someone to throw under the bus.
The bus has gone over Penny so many times now that a fresh torso is needed.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:41 am
Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1335
Sorry gents, but Declan wasn't dropped because he is being made a scapegoat, or because TS is picking on him due to his youth, he was dropped because his performances have been average at best and frequently anonymous culminating in an abject Salford showing.
Yes he is not alone in his form and there is a case for dropping several players but we can't replace the whole team. I thought last nights team selection reeked of desperation and wasn't what I would have gone for but he got it right in dropping Patton.
I hope ALL our halfbacks spent the night watching George Williams - now there is a real class half back, never mind a young one. He scared the hell out of our defence and ripped us to shreds.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:18 am
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7803
Location: Warrington
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Sorry gents, but Declan wasn't dropped because he is being made a scapegoat, or because TS is picking on him due to his youth, he was dropped because his performances have been average at best and frequently anonymous culminating in an abject Salford showing.
Yes he is not alone in his form and there is a case for dropping several players but we can't replace the whole team. I thought last nights team selection reeked of desperation and wasn't what I would have gone for but he got it right in dropping Patton.
I hope ALL our halfbacks spent the night watching George Williams - now there is a real class half back, never mind a young one. He scared the hell out of our defence and ripped us to shreds.
I'm sure I said in my OP that the reason he was dropped was because Smith had deemed his recent performances not good enough.
My argument is that more senior established players such as Atkins (actually he gets rewarded with a new deal), Russell who have been woeful this season get a free pass. You say that we cannot replace the full team but I think Penny would be a better option on the wing than Russell.
I'm not sure why you think he got it right in dropping Patton. We still looked absolutely clueless and devoid in attack.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:22 am
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 308
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Sorry gents, but Declan wasn't dropped because he is being made a scapegoat, or because TS is picking on him due to his youth, he was dropped because his performances have been average at best and frequently anonymous culminating in an abject Salford showing.
Yes he is not alone in his form and there is a case for dropping several players but we can't replace the whole team. I thought last nights team selection reeked of desperation and wasn't what I would have gone for but he got it right in dropping Patton.
I hope ALL our halfbacks spent the night watching George Williams - now there is a real class half back, never mind a young one. He scared the hell out of our defence and ripped us to shreds.
All well and good but don't hang a kid low in confidence out to dry in a press conference and destroy that fragile confidence even more.
Why not say we wanted to try something different etc.
On that why not play Livett at centre, Gidley at 7 and Johnson FB. Also why leave one of the few bright sparks this season in Savelio on the bench
Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:42 am
Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:57 am
Posts: 11
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Sorry gents, but Declan wasn't dropped because he is being made a scapegoat, or because TS is picking on him due to his youth, he was dropped because his performances have been average at best and frequently anonymous culminating in an abject Salford showing.
Yes he is not alone in his form and there is a case for dropping several players but we can't replace the whole team. I thought last nights team selection reeked of desperation and wasn't what I would have gone for but he got it right in dropping Patton.
I hope ALL our halfbacks spent the night watching George Williams - now there is a real class half back, never mind a young one. He scared the hell out of our defence and ripped us to shreds.
Granted, but Williams as the finished article is a pretty recent development. Blew hot and cold plenty when he was first given the number 6 shirt, but kept faith and now we're seeing the rewards.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:48 am
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 433
is this not typical of us this its always the younger inexperienced players that are first to be dropped, emphasised by our own brevity that we would be favourites just because they had two wingers taht were inexperienced well the didn't quite plan out
Declan will have some off games but experiencing them kinds of games and being given the opportunity to bounce back from it is just as valuable experience as winning games. its also ironic that when fans favourites briers had a bad game he was playing behind a beaten pack well so has Declan.
