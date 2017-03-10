|
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7802
Location: Warrington
|
Smith said in his press conference last night that Dec was dropped and the reason for his ommission was along the lines of 'he hasn't been good enough lately'.
Very disappointing that Smith has, for me, thrown one of our younger and more promising players under a bus yet is happy to keep on selecting the likes of Russell, Evans, Atkins, Brown etc. after recent performances.
I think that last night has made up my mind whether I'd like Smith replacing or not.
Thoughts?
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:51 am
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 8:06 am
Posts: 155
|
Only time will tell with Dec whether he will be Top half or not but the one thing he has got his potential and a good mentally
For me Smith always picks the easy option to have a go at and never calls out his so called big players, what we have to realise is that young players coming in and out of the team are learning and are going to be inconsistent
I watched alot of Dec at academy level, he always had a swagger & was very creative,of the cuff, now it almost looks like that has been coached out of him, he looks very one dimensional
However you man manage him or anyone of the players you'd like to think TS knows best but for him to be so critical of one player in public & defend his so called Superstars doesn't make sense from the outside looking in
He is either playing mind games with Dec & hope he gets a response or once again is he looking for a new scapegoat now GOB has gone & Kev Penny isn't available for scapegoat duties at the minute
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:09 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8645
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
|
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Thoughts?
i think it might be time to change your forum name
|
Massive pessimist
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:20 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35194
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
He's getting the kevin penny treatment.
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:23 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8645
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
|
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
He's getting the kevin penny treatment.
It appears the only reason Penny was brought back was so Smith had someone to throw under the bus.
The bus has gone over Penny so many times now that a fresh torso is needed.
|
Massive pessimist
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:41 am
|
Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1334
|
Sorry gents, but Declan wasn't dropped because he is being made a scapegoat, or because TS is picking on him due to his youth, he was dropped because his performances have been average at best and frequently anonymous culminating in an abject Salford showing.
Yes he is not alone in his form and there is a case for dropping several players but we can't replace the whole team. I thought last nights team selection reeked of desperation and wasn't what I would have gone for but he got it right in dropping Patton.
I hope ALL our halfbacks spent the night watching George Williams - now there is a real class half back, never mind a young one. He scared the hell out of our defence and ripped us to shreds.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], BrianBradyHandOff, buzz lightyear, Captain Hook, catalanglais, Cherry_&_White, citywolf, coco the fullback, craig hkr, Cripesginger, DAG, Deus Dat Incrementum, Fozzysalforddevil, Grimmy, Hicks Is A God, jj86, Johnkendal, leslie boyd, LOngbarn Wire, Man Mountain, mikej, morrisseyisawire, moyleismint, Norman Stanley Fletcher, RhinoLaney, S_Riley, salfordfan, sgtwilko, Singing Warrior, spacks grandad, Suzy Banyon, THE HINDLEY WARRIOR, thelinesman, thepimp007, Tiz Lad, Uncle Rico, Walter Neff, wolfinwidnes1, WWRLFC78 and 504 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}