Only time will tell with Dec whether he will be Top half or not but the one thing he has got his potential and a good mentally



For me Smith always picks the easy option to have a go at and never calls out his so called big players, what we have to realise is that young players coming in and out of the team are learning and are going to be inconsistent



I watched alot of Dec at academy level, he always had a swagger & was very creative,of the cuff, now it almost looks like that has been coached out of him, he looks very one dimensional



However you man manage him or anyone of the players you'd like to think TS knows best but for him to be so critical of one player in public & defend his so called Superstars doesn't make sense from the outside looking in



He is either playing mind games with Dec & hope he gets a response or once again is he looking for a new scapegoat now GOB has gone & Kev Penny isn't available for scapegoat duties at the minute