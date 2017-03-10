Smith said in his press conference last night that Dec was dropped and the reason for his ommission was along the lines of 'he hasn't been good enough lately'.



Very disappointing that Smith has, for me, thrown one of our younger and more promising players under a bus yet is happy to keep on selecting the likes of Russell, Evans, Atkins, Brown etc. after recent performances.



I think that last night has made up my mind whether I'd like Smith replacing or not.



Thoughts?