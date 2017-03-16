Being an apologist! Not every high shot is put on report! His shoes that are seen should and will be penalised, think the important word there us if seen.
the Garside incident could not be missed, and he game was stopped, and he tackled player went off injured.
Not sure how that's anything to do with consistency or double standards.
the Garside incident could not be missed, and he game was stopped, and he tackled player went off injured.
Not sure how that's anything to do with consistency or double standards.