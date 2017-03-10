I hope he gets a rest the next couple of games. Last week was a re occurrence of the injury he sustained at dewsbury. He needs time to get it right. Halifax have a bit of an injury crisis at the moment and may struggle against us on sunday, I would rather akers was rested to get hopefully fully fit for Rochdale who at current form will be a real challenge.
Not ignoring the fact that so far we have not been sparkling on the road so fax will not be a breeze. They are hurting from loss against toulouse as well, they think they were robbed and should have won it.