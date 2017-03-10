WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Injuries

Injuries

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 8:56 am
Ed3

Joined: Thu Mar 09, 2017 2:17 pm
Posts: 1
Has anyone heard a time scale on the return of tom Spencer and eddie battye?
Would love to see the back in the rotation

Re: Injuries

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:13 am
Torbreck
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 18, 2012 10:53 am
Posts: 1321
Asked Eddie in the bar on Sunday & said the knee injury was worse than initially thought and reckoned about another 5-6 weeks for recovery. Saw Tom in the stand, but I had a brain freeze and couldn't remember his name, so didn't talk to him about his injury.

Re: Injuries

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:24 am
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5109
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
How is Ackers
Mac out!

Re: Injuries

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:17 am
mickyb1234
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3744
I hope he gets a rest the next couple of games. Last week was a re occurrence of the injury he sustained at dewsbury. He needs time to get it right. Halifax have a bit of an injury crisis at the moment and may struggle against us on sunday, I would rather akers was rested to get hopefully fully fit for Rochdale who at current form will be a real challenge.
Not ignoring the fact that so far we have not been sparkling on the road so fax will not be a breeze. They are hurting from loss against toulouse as well, they think they were robbed and should have won it.

Re: Injuries

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:32 pm
Torbreck
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 18, 2012 10:53 am
Posts: 1321
According to the club...

"James Cunningham is likely to be available in the next few weeks. Api Pewhairangi’s random infection is clearing, and he should be available in one to two weeks. He was set to feature on Sunday against the Bulls but took ill that morning.

Eddie Battye is set for another specialist review to confirm he is likely to be available for selection in May.

Andy Ackers’ return date will be made clearer after an upcoming specialist appointment.

Dalton Grant, Michael Channing and Tom Spencer are all progressing well."

Re: Injuries

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:53 pm
Exiled down south
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 484
Fax have 3 in from Salford
Wire Quin at work

Re: Injuries

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 5:18 pm
Rob from Erith
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2272
Location: Deepest Erith
Exiled down south wrote:
Fax have 3 in from Salford


With our injuries should we be considering a loan?
If a decent player became available?
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!

Re: Injuries

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:20 pm
Bostwick
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 917
Ackers is a big miss, however if even if he is fit for Friday I would leave him out for the game to give him an extra week to rest.
I will not be too upset if we get knocked out of the cup. We are not going to win the thing anyway.

c}