Re: I'm glad this low life is not coming to Super League

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:42 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
While this is disgraceful behaviour from Tim Simona, I don't agree with banning any player for life. Surely he should be given a chance to turn his life around and get back into the game, after serving say a 2 year ban.


Hasn't gone far enough for me.
Think the relevant authorities should have contemplated the death penalty.

Re: I'm glad this low life is not coming to Super League

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 11:08 am
If it's mostly for the selling jerseys issue then I think a life ban is ridiculous.

Yes it's a scummy thing to do and deserves a significant punishment alongside presumably criminal charges for fraud, but the NRL has players currently playing (and even some it uses in its marketing) who have been convicted of assault/domestic abuse etc. It seems a very harsh punishment compared to other cases of wrongdoing.

I don't know the ins and outs of the betting situation. If it's for that I can understand more as it gets more to the integrity of the game. But it still seems over the top compared to other miscreants currently plying their trade in the NRL.

I'm also not particularly a fan of life bans in the professional game. It would have to be very extreme and continual behaviour to warrant it in my opinion. The amateur game, yes. The pro game can be dealt with in a different fashion.

Re: I'm glad this low life is not coming to Super League

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 11:45 am
SaleSlim wrote:
I think people replying to his posts on here are the nearest thing this saddo will ever get to having a friend. He needs to stop sitting in his pants and vest typing inane drivel and get out and see the world a little bit. Imagine how lonely he must have felt before the internet. :(


Being a glass half full type of guy, I like to think we are doing commuters, somewhere, a service by keeping at least one drunk madman away from a their usual bus shelter. I consider it voluntary service and it should make us all warm and fuzzy inside. :WHISTLE:

Re: I'm glad this low life is not coming to Super League

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 11:53 am
Him wrote:
If it's mostly for the selling jerseys issue then I think a life ban is ridiculous.

Yes it's a scummy thing to do and deserves a significant punishment alongside presumably criminal charges for fraud, but the NRL has players currently playing (and even some it uses in its marketing) who have been convicted of assault/domestic abuse etc. It seems a very harsh punishment compared to other cases of wrongdoing.

I don't know the ins and outs of the betting situation. If it's for that I can understand more as it gets more to the integrity of the game. But it still seems over the top compared to other miscreants currently plying their trade in the NRL.

I'm also not particularly a fan of life bans in the professional game. It would have to be very extreme and continual behaviour to warrant it in my opinion. The amateur game, yes. The pro game can be dealt with in a different fashion.


This.

If true it is a really scummy thing to do, but apparently not scummy enough for police action or criminal charges.

How can we justify a life ban for a scummy person who the police have not charged, yet allow people who have served time in prison to come back into the game?
