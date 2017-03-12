If it's mostly for the selling jerseys issue then I think a life ban is ridiculous.



Yes it's a scummy thing to do and deserves a significant punishment alongside presumably criminal charges for fraud, but the NRL has players currently playing (and even some it uses in its marketing) who have been convicted of assault/domestic abuse etc. It seems a very harsh punishment compared to other cases of wrongdoing.



I don't know the ins and outs of the betting situation. If it's for that I can understand more as it gets more to the integrity of the game. But it still seems over the top compared to other miscreants currently plying their trade in the NRL.



I'm also not particularly a fan of life bans in the professional game. It would have to be very extreme and continual behaviour to warrant it in my opinion. The amateur game, yes. The pro game can be dealt with in a different fashion.