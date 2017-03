Bigredwarrior wrote: The most embarrassing part of last night from Warrington was the way Ryan Atkins celebrated his try putting his tongue out! You'd think they'd won the game, not pulled it back to 6-20, the pleb!



His reaction was very closely followed by Tony Smith's snivelling post match interview feeling sorry for himself!! Not a single word for how well the opposition played and how Wigan took their chances etc.



The race is on, will it be Smith, Cunningham or McDermott who gets sacked first?

Glad it wasn't just me with Atkins! What a weird character he seems. I couldn't believe my eyes when I watched the replay on getting in. It was the reaction of a player who'd put his side four scores up not one who'd brought them back within four scores only.The only thing that surprised me more was that he'd not dropped the ball. I presumed it was another attempted con job.