moto748 wrote: Smith and McDermott, to be fair, have both overseen sides who have played good footy in the recent past. Could the same be said about KFC?

Came to the same conclusion during a discussion last night.Smith and McDermott are going through it at the moment but do have a lot of credibility as coaches. Their teams have won plenty of trophies and played sensational.rugby in the past. They still go as all good things come to an end but at least they can point to their previous successes.Cunningham's tenure has been a spectacular failure in every way thus far. Been fun to watch. Could possibly see them sneak a win tonight though.