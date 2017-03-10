|
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8647
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
|
Deus Dat Incrementum wrote:
They either don't believe in the system and methods that they are being asked to carry out or just have lost respect for the coaches and each other.
There was a moment last night, may have been wigans 3rd try.. camera panned to the players under the posts. No one was saying anything... they were all just looking around in different directions avoiding eye contact with each other... A beaten team within the first 20 minutes. No fight, no heart, none of them bothered.
|
Massive pessimist
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:22 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2492
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
|
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Chris Hill and Stefan Ratchford are not going to stop us conceding 38 points against Wigan.
Stefan Ratchford has said that at least 13 players have injuries
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:58 am
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 8:06 am
Posts: 155
|
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Stefan Ratchford has said that at least 13 players have injuries
Were they all playing last night?
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:25 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35194
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
sirlesboyd wrote:
Sack Tony Smith. Sack Tony Smith. I've never read such rubbish. We are 4 games into the season. Not 10, not halfway, not after the 23 regular season games. Just 4. The game we played 5 matches ago was at old Trafford in front of 70000 people to decide the best team in the league. We had already had a trip to Wembley and been within millimetres of victory and been presented with the league leaders shield.
Yet just 4 games later we have people calling for our coach to be sacked. For gods sake.
I agree that our back line is poor , especially without Ratchford, but the decision our coach made was to stick with what he had and to strengthen the pack. The way some people think that we should be able to just sign a quality back because we are a cash rich club is just laughable. If a superleague club has a quality back at the moment they hang on to them for their life. They are a very rare commodity. I'm sure if a top quality back had been available we would have been interested, maybe to the detriment of bringing in the 3 quality players to strengthen the pack.
I agree our form is awful. The league table doesn't lie. We aren't performing anywhere near our potential yet. We have a new half back who in 4 league games has had 3 different partners. We are searching for the right combinations but now is the time to do it.
This isn't blind faith in the club. It is faith based on 8 years of Tony Smiths coaching and management. A lot of people have very short memories. 4 trips to Wembley, 3 to Old Trafford , a couple of league leaders shields as well. Does that not merit some loyalty and belief in our processes.
So to quote a phrase that seems to have been forgotten
IN SMITH WE TRUST
yeah, we played that team again last night, look at the two seperate directions the two teams have gone since the grand final.
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:32 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8647
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
|
interesting that the OP thinks its a knee jerk reaction to want a change, that has been discussed for along time.
It's more a knee jerk reaction to harp on about trophies won 5 years ago and give it 'IN SMITH WE TRUST'.
its a line that's been trotted out for 4/5 season now by the blind faith Smith fan club. I have lost all trust in him.
|
Massive pessimist
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:05 am
|
Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2284
Location: Going straight
|
Get a grip kids!
Wait until your a year down the line from winning the Treble, followed by the worst season for 20+ years and then start the new campaign with exactly the same culminating with your heaviest ever Super League defeat to your in form near country bumpkin neighbours and STILL no sign of your clueless head coach being replaced.
You lot don't know you've ever been born!
|
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:16 am
|
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 533
Location: Sunny Southport
|
As soon as I saw the team and in particular the bench I had a fair idea what was coming. The Wigan debutants on the wing, our lad at scrum half, only 2 front line props, a bench that would be considered lightweight under any circumstances. And I don't know what the question is but the answer is not Matty Blythe.
Throw in a lack of confidence and last night was entirely predictable. I'm not concerned that we will be involved in a relegation dog fight, but our best bet for silverware this year is the Challenge Cup, too much ground lost too early for anything else.
On a positive note, I think Lineham is a different player this season (in a good way).
|
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:25 am
|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 113
|
The knives have been out for Smith for a while now, hence the '2017 and Tony Smith' thread that has been ongoing before a ball had even been kicked in 2017.
Look, we've got some really big frailties, ones that have been evident for a while now and haven't been addressed. Can I honestly see us getting out of this current slump? Based on our Brisbane performance, I'd say yes we've certainly got it in us. However, based on our first four Super League games, I'm not so sure. There aren't a lot of positives to take at the moment, are there?
Will we improve when we've got Hill and Ratchford back? Will we look better with Toby King and Penny on the right rather than Russell and Evans? I'd say yes to both, but we need to buck up and quick otherwise our season could be over before it's really begun.
Smith won't get sacked, I feel he's fire proof in Simon Moran's eyes. The only way he'll go is if he resigned, but that's just my opinion.
Like him or loathe him, he deserves respect for what he's done for the club and for what he's achieved, even though he's come up short in us reaching our ultimate goal. I'm willing to give him a bit more time to turn things round and if he can't then something obviously has to give.
Regardless of what the future holds, I think the bloke deserves a bit more respect than being called a cretin, a chancer and a bluff merchant amongst others that he's been called on here since last nights gane.
|
Warrington Wolves Rugby League Major Honours;
Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012
Championship Winners - 1944-5, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:37 am
|
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 433
|
I don't think 8 years of failing to win the grand final and now losing patience and confidence in smiths ability to deliver it given the team and the recent performances we are no closer to winning it this year than we were when he took over, he inherited a great core of players who with a few additions looked very good and if we had won a gf who knows could have been the catalyst to a period of winning grand finals and being able to attract better players however that did not happen and we are now left with what we have
how anybody can defend the team and smith after last nights performance is beyond belief and to imply those unhappy with smith are over reacting is farcical harping back to winning a cc a few years back now lets ignore that at every opportunity to win the grand final we have lost
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:34 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 24, 2009 2:01 pm
Posts: 761
Location: Warrington
|
I think we have far more important issues!!!
I should be top of the Prediction Competition now - and we see NOTHING - Keep Smith - Sack Uncle Rico !!!!!
Rico out, Rico out, Rico out !!!
Only joking of course!!!!!!!!!!!!
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AndyH, bigalf, Builth Wells Wire, Charlie Sheen, Cherry_&_White, childofthenorthern, Dezzies_right_hook, duke street 10, easyWire, Fletcher-end-red, Ganson's Optician, Geoff, Grimmy, gulfcoast_highwayman, Irish Wire, leslie boyd, matt6169, morrisseyisawire, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Rogues Gallery, rubber duckie, sarge1, silver2, Staffordshire Wire, The Magic Rat, Top Saint, Wolf Hall, wolfinwidnes1, WWRLFC78 and 465 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}