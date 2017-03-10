WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ridiculous Knee Jerk Reactions

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Ridiculous Knee Jerk Reactions

 
Post a reply

Re: Ridiculous Knee Jerk Reactions

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:21 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8647
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
Deus Dat Incrementum wrote:
They either don't believe in the system and methods that they are being asked to carry out or just have lost respect for the coaches and each other.


There was a moment last night, may have been wigans 3rd try.. camera panned to the players under the posts. No one was saying anything... they were all just looking around in different directions avoiding eye contact with each other... A beaten team within the first 20 minutes. No fight, no heart, none of them bothered.
Massive pessimist

Re: Ridiculous Knee Jerk Reactions

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:22 am
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2492
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Chris Hill and Stefan Ratchford are not going to stop us conceding 38 points against Wigan.



Stefan Ratchford has said that at least 13 players have injuries

Re: Ridiculous Knee Jerk Reactions

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:58 am
LJWire Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 8:06 am
Posts: 155
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Stefan Ratchford has said that at least 13 players have injuries



Were they all playing last night? :oops:

Re: Ridiculous Knee Jerk Reactions

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:25 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35194
Location: "The cuss i will?"
sirlesboyd wrote:
Sack Tony Smith. Sack Tony Smith. I've never read such rubbish. We are 4 games into the season. Not 10, not halfway, not after the 23 regular season games. Just 4. The game we played 5 matches ago was at old Trafford in front of 70000 people to decide the best team in the league. We had already had a trip to Wembley and been within millimetres of victory and been presented with the league leaders shield.

Yet just 4 games later we have people calling for our coach to be sacked. For gods sake.

I agree that our back line is poor , especially without Ratchford, but the decision our coach made was to stick with what he had and to strengthen the pack. The way some people think that we should be able to just sign a quality back because we are a cash rich club is just laughable. If a superleague club has a quality back at the moment they hang on to them for their life. They are a very rare commodity. I'm sure if a top quality back had been available we would have been interested, maybe to the detriment of bringing in the 3 quality players to strengthen the pack.

I agree our form is awful. The league table doesn't lie. We aren't performing anywhere near our potential yet. We have a new half back who in 4 league games has had 3 different partners. We are searching for the right combinations but now is the time to do it.

This isn't blind faith in the club. It is faith based on 8 years of Tony Smiths coaching and management. A lot of people have very short memories. 4 trips to Wembley, 3 to Old Trafford , a couple of league leaders shields as well. Does that not merit some loyalty and belief in our processes.

So to quote a phrase that seems to have been forgotten

IN SMITH WE TRUST


yeah, we played that team again last night, look at the two seperate directions the two teams have gone since the grand final.
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: Ridiculous Knee Jerk Reactions

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:32 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8647
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
interesting that the OP thinks its a knee jerk reaction to want a change, that has been discussed for along time.

It's more a knee jerk reaction to harp on about trophies won 5 years ago and give it 'IN SMITH WE TRUST'.

its a line that's been trotted out for 4/5 season now by the blind faith Smith fan club. I have lost all trust in him.
Massive pessimist

Re: Ridiculous Knee Jerk Reactions

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:05 am
Norman Stanley Fletcher User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2284
Location: Going straight
Get a grip kids!

Wait until your a year down the line from winning the Treble, followed by the worst season for 20+ years and then start the new campaign with exactly the same culminating with your heaviest ever Super League defeat to your in form near country bumpkin neighbours and STILL no sign of your clueless head coach being replaced.

You lot don't know you've ever been born!
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Re: Ridiculous Knee Jerk Reactions

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:16 am
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 533
Location: Sunny Southport
As soon as I saw the team and in particular the bench I had a fair idea what was coming. The Wigan debutants on the wing, our lad at scrum half, only 2 front line props, a bench that would be considered lightweight under any circumstances. And I don't know what the question is but the answer is not Matty Blythe.
Throw in a lack of confidence and last night was entirely predictable. I'm not concerned that we will be involved in a relegation dog fight, but our best bet for silverware this year is the Challenge Cup, too much ground lost too early for anything else.
On a positive note, I think Lineham is a different player this season (in a good way).
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.

Re: Ridiculous Knee Jerk Reactions

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:25 am
DAG User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 113
The knives have been out for Smith for a while now, hence the '2017 and Tony Smith' thread that has been ongoing before a ball had even been kicked in 2017.

Look, we've got some really big frailties, ones that have been evident for a while now and haven't been addressed. Can I honestly see us getting out of this current slump? Based on our Brisbane performance, I'd say yes we've certainly got it in us. However, based on our first four Super League games, I'm not so sure. There aren't a lot of positives to take at the moment, are there?

Will we improve when we've got Hill and Ratchford back? Will we look better with Toby King and Penny on the right rather than Russell and Evans? I'd say yes to both, but we need to buck up and quick otherwise our season could be over before it's really begun.

Smith won't get sacked, I feel he's fire proof in Simon Moran's eyes. The only way he'll go is if he resigned, but that's just my opinion.

Like him or loathe him, he deserves respect for what he's done for the club and for what he's achieved, even though he's come up short in us reaching our ultimate goal. I'm willing to give him a bit more time to turn things round and if he can't then something obviously has to give.

Regardless of what the future holds, I think the bloke deserves a bit more respect than being called a cretin, a chancer and a bluff merchant amongst others that he's been called on here since last nights gane.
Warrington Wolves Rugby League Major Honours;

Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012

Championship Winners - 1944-5, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90

Re: Ridiculous Knee Jerk Reactions

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:37 am
Dezzies_right_hook Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 433
I don't think 8 years of failing to win the grand final and now losing patience and confidence in smiths ability to deliver it given the team and the recent performances we are no closer to winning it this year than we were when he took over, he inherited a great core of players who with a few additions looked very good and if we had won a gf who knows could have been the catalyst to a period of winning grand finals and being able to attract better players however that did not happen and we are now left with what we have

how anybody can defend the team and smith after last nights performance is beyond belief and to imply those unhappy with smith are over reacting is farcical harping back to winning a cc a few years back now lets ignore that at every opportunity to win the grand final we have lost

Re: Ridiculous Knee Jerk Reactions

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:34 pm
matt6169 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 24, 2009 2:01 pm
Posts: 761
Location: Warrington
I think we have far more important issues!!!


I should be top of the Prediction Competition now - and we see NOTHING - Keep Smith - Sack Uncle Rico !!!!!

Rico out, Rico out, Rico out !!!







Only joking of course!!!!!!!!!!!!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyH, bigalf, Builth Wells Wire, Charlie Sheen, Cherry_&_White, childofthenorthern, Dezzies_right_hook, duke street 10, easyWire, Fletcher-end-red, Ganson's Optician, Geoff, Grimmy, gulfcoast_highwayman, Irish Wire, leslie boyd, matt6169, morrisseyisawire, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Rogues Gallery, rubber duckie, sarge1, silver2, Staffordshire Wire, The Magic Rat, Top Saint, Wolf Hall, wolfinwidnes1, WWRLFC78 and 465 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,532,5812,00475,8264,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
SHEFFIELD
v
FEATHERSTONE  














c}