|
Deus Dat Incrementum wrote:
They either don't believe in the system and methods that they are being asked to carry out or just have lost respect for the coaches and each other.
There was a moment last night, may have been wigans 3rd try.. camera panned to the players under the posts. No one was saying anything... they were all just looking around in different directions avoiding eye contact with each other... A beaten team within the first 20 minutes. No fight, no heart, none of them bothered.
Massive pessimist
Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:22 am
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Chris Hill and Stefan Ratchford are not going to stop us conceding 38 points against Wigan.
Stefan Ratchford has said that at least 13 players have injuries
Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:58 am
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Stefan Ratchford has said that at least 13 players have injuries
Were they all playing last night?
Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:25 am
sirlesboyd wrote:
Sack Tony Smith. Sack Tony Smith. I've never read such rubbish. We are 4 games into the season. Not 10, not halfway, not after the 23 regular season games. Just 4. The game we played 5 matches ago was at old Trafford in front of 70000 people to decide the best team in the league. We had already had a trip to Wembley and been within millimetres of victory and been presented with the league leaders shield.
Yet just 4 games later we have people calling for our coach to be sacked. For gods sake.
I agree that our back line is poor , especially without Ratchford, but the decision our coach made was to stick with what he had and to strengthen the pack. The way some people think that we should be able to just sign a quality back because we are a cash rich club is just laughable. If a superleague club has a quality back at the moment they hang on to them for their life. They are a very rare commodity. I'm sure if a top quality back had been available we would have been interested, maybe to the detriment of bringing in the 3 quality players to strengthen the pack.
I agree our form is awful. The league table doesn't lie. We aren't performing anywhere near our potential yet. We have a new half back who in 4 league games has had 3 different partners. We are searching for the right combinations but now is the time to do it.
This isn't blind faith in the club. It is faith based on 8 years of Tony Smiths coaching and management. A lot of people have very short memories. 4 trips to Wembley, 3 to Old Trafford , a couple of league leaders shields as well. Does that not merit some loyalty and belief in our processes.
So to quote a phrase that seems to have been forgotten
IN SMITH WE TRUST
yeah, we played that team again last night, look at the two seperate directions the two teams have gone since the grand final.
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:32 am
interesting that the OP thinks its a knee jerk reaction to want a change, that has been discussed for along time.
It's more a knee jerk reaction to harp on about trophies won 5 years ago and give it 'IN SMITH WE TRUST'.
its a line that's been trotted out for 4/5 season now by the blind faith Smith fan club. I have lost all trust in him.
Massive pessimist
Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:05 am
Get a grip kids!
Wait until your a year down the line from winning the Treble, followed by the worst season for 20+ years and then start the new campaign with exactly the same culminating with your heaviest ever Super League defeat to your in form near country bumpkin neighbours and STILL no sign of your clueless head coach being replaced.
You lot don't know you've ever been born!
