Deus Dat Incrementum wrote: They either don't believe in the system and methods that they are being asked to carry out or just have lost respect for the coaches and each other.

There was a moment last night, may have been wigans 3rd try.. camera panned to the players under the posts. No one was saying anything... they were all just looking around in different directions avoiding eye contact with each other... A beaten team within the first 20 minutes. No fight, no heart, none of them bothered.