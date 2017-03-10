WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ridiculous Knee Jerk Reactions

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Ridiculous Knee Jerk Reactions

 
Post a reply

Ridiculous Knee Jerk Reactions

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 7:34 am
sirlesboyd User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 14, 2004 8:43 pm
Posts: 1030
Location: Warrington
Sack Tony Smith. Sack Tony Smith. I've never read such rubbish. We are 4 games into the season. Not 10, not halfway, not after the 23 regular season games. Just 4. The game we played 5 matches ago was at old Trafford in front of 70000 people to decide the best team in the league. We had already had a trip to Wembley and been within millimetres of victory and been presented with the league leaders shield.

Yet just 4 games later we have people calling for our coach to be sacked. For gods sake.

I agree that our back line is poor , especially without Ratchford, but the decision our coach made was to stick with what he had and to strengthen the pack. The way some people think that we should be able to just sign a quality back because we are a cash rich club is just laughable. If a superleague club has a quality back at the moment they hang on to them for their life. They are a very rare commodity. I'm sure if a top quality back had been available we would have been interested, maybe to the detriment of bringing in the 3 quality players to strengthen the pack.

I agree our form is awful. The league table doesn't lie. We aren't performing anywhere near our potential yet. We have a new half back who in 4 league games has had 3 different partners. We are searching for the right combinations but now is the time to do it.

This isn't blind faith in the club. It is faith based on 8 years of Tony Smiths coaching and management. A lot of people have very short memories. 4 trips to Wembley, 3 to Old Trafford , a couple of league leaders shields as well. Does that not merit some loyalty and belief in our processes.

So to quote a phrase that seems to have been forgotten

IN SMITH WE TRUST

Re: Ridiculous Knee Jerk Reactions

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 7:38 am
jj86 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2010 7:47 pm
Posts: 406
IN SMITH YOU TRUST. I don't. Last season was still a failure, the season before dreadful, this season...well it doesn't look good.

Re: Ridiculous Knee Jerk Reactions

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 7:38 am
Ganson's Optician User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3546
Location: M62 Corridor
This isn't a knee-jerk reaction at all. Many of us have been saying this for a good while now. Tony Smith is not a panacea.
Deus Dat Incrementum

Re: Ridiculous Knee Jerk Reactions

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 7:46 am
Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 286
Location: Manchester
jj86 wrote:
IN SMITH YOU TRUST. I don't. Last season was still a failure, the season before dreadful, this season...well it doesn't look good.

Last season we well exceeded expectations. With our poor back line and powderpuff pack last year we managed to top the league and got to both finals. That's skewed everyone away from the reality that we have Clark Hill Ratchford Westerman and Currie so everyone thinks we're this amazing side, but everyone else is average.
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Re: Ridiculous Knee Jerk Reactions

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 7:54 am
Ganson's Optician User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3546
Location: M62 Corridor
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
Last season we well exceeded expectations. With our poor back line and powderpuff pack last year we managed to top the league and got to both finals. That's skewed everyone away from the reality that we have Clark Hill Ratchford Westerman and Currie so everyone thinks we're this amazing side, but everyone else is average.

The other thing to note is that the standard of football last season was atrocious across the board. We only had to beat Oldham, Widnes and Wakefield to get to Wembley. We had a healthy lead at half time at the final. Wigan were awful at the Grand Final.

Yet we still messed up in farcical fashion! But if people want to delude themselves into thinking that last season was a roaring success, they are welcome to!
Deus Dat Incrementum

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Barbed Wire, blakeysrobin, BornagainLeyther, Bullsmad, gary numan, grifter, gulfcoast_highwayman, Hatfield Town Wire, jj86, Johnkendal, Kevin Turvey, mosher, mrpurfect, Old Man John, pie.warrior, Psychedelic Casual, rubber duckie, sgtwilko, sirlesboyd, Suzy Banyon, TheRealist, Tiz Lad, unknownlegend, vintage73, Warrington Wolf, Wolf Hall, Wrath and 616 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,532,4351,88775,8264,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
SHEFFIELD
v
FEATHERSTONE  














c}