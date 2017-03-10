Sack Tony Smith. Sack Tony Smith. I've never read such rubbish. We are 4 games into the season. Not 10, not halfway, not after the 23 regular season games. Just 4. The game we played 5 matches ago was at old Trafford in front of 70000 people to decide the best team in the league. We had already had a trip to Wembley and been within millimetres of victory and been presented with the league leaders shield.



Yet just 4 games later we have people calling for our coach to be sacked. For gods sake.



I agree that our back line is poor , especially without Ratchford, but the decision our coach made was to stick with what he had and to strengthen the pack. The way some people think that we should be able to just sign a quality back because we are a cash rich club is just laughable. If a superleague club has a quality back at the moment they hang on to them for their life. They are a very rare commodity. I'm sure if a top quality back had been available we would have been interested, maybe to the detriment of bringing in the 3 quality players to strengthen the pack.



I agree our form is awful. The league table doesn't lie. We aren't performing anywhere near our potential yet. We have a new half back who in 4 league games has had 3 different partners. We are searching for the right combinations but now is the time to do it.



This isn't blind faith in the club. It is faith based on 8 years of Tony Smiths coaching and management. A lot of people have very short memories. 4 trips to Wembley, 3 to Old Trafford , a couple of league leaders shields as well. Does that not merit some loyalty and belief in our processes.



So to quote a phrase that seems to have been forgotten



IN SMITH WE TRUST