Re: How would you like to see this weeks team line up.

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:03 pm
Sandro II Terrorista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11326
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
Try the veal.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Re: How would you like to see this weeks team line up.

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:32 pm
Pickering Red
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1107
SirStan wrote:
Stat alert correction:

Dewsburys last home game (v London) was watched by 678 spectators.

There was 2477 there yesterday.

I'm here all week.

You're the bomb. I am not worthy. The perils of research on a Sunday and posting from dinosaur memory on a Monday. Makes our crowd uplift percentage even more impressive now in the light of your stats.

Am I dropped for next week now or do I automatically qualify for a job on RH?
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

Re: How would you like to see this weeks team line up.

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:30 pm
Sandro II Terrorista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11326
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
You should be executed and excommunicated for merely thinking of the phrase "Uplift percentage".
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Re: How would you like to see this weeks team line up.

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:35 pm
Pickering Red
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1107
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
You should be executed and excommunicated for merely thinking of the phrase "Uplift percentage".

:D Given a choice, can I be excommunicated between the thighs of Katy Perry, please?
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

Re: How would you like to see this weeks team line up.

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 6:11 pm
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5482
Location: east east hull
Pickering Red wrote:
:D Given a choice, can I be excommunicated between the thighs of Katy Perry, please?

Do you think your pacemaker could stand it :D
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: How would you like to see this weeks team line up.

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 7:27 pm
Pickering Red
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1107
fun time frankie wrote:
Do you think your pacemaker could stand it :D

:D

Don't know. I've survived on hand gestures to date.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

Re: How would you like to see this weeks team line up.

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 9:09 pm
craig hkr
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 437
Katy Perry wouldn't be my choice but I get the gist. Gin and sagres tonight.day in pub tmz for Cheltenham then Leigh v wolves. Atkins owes me for 1st try.Expect a tirade tomorrow night.on topic I'd like the team to line up with no salter and Horne or cockayne. Clarkson I disliked last year but so far he's been tolerable
