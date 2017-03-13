Katy Perry wouldn't be my choice but I get the gist. Gin and sagres tonight.day in pub tmz for Cheltenham then Leigh v wolves. Atkins owes me for 1st try.Expect a tirade tomorrow night.on topic I'd like the team to line up with no salter and Horne or cockayne. Clarkson I disliked last year but so far he's been tolerable
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: craig hkr, Dave K., fun time frankie, Hessle rover, moxi1, rebelrobin, redrobinkeith, reliant robin, roversmad, Rural Robin, Salty mouse and 90 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull KR
|
c}