WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How would you like to see this weeks team line up.

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR How would you like to see this weeks team line up.

 
Post a reply

How would you like to see this weeks team line up.

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 7:33 am
TheRealist Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Dec 07, 2015 9:14 am
Posts: 58
How would everyone like to see this weeks team line up. Any changes?

Re: How would you like to see this weeks team line up.

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 2:50 pm
Paul_HKR Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 62
Same 19 as last week has been announced so no big changes. We know Moss will replace Shaw and I would like to see Hodgson replace Cockayne, and give Salter a run in the centres (not 2nd row).

Re: How would you like to see this weeks team line up.

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:18 pm
markylever5 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 5:19 pm
Posts: 109
Would like to see Oakes on the left wing, moss on the right.

Re: How would you like to see this weeks team line up.

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:40 pm
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1673
I'd like to see the team line up against SL opposition but there's at least a years wait first. ;-)

Re: How would you like to see this weeks team line up.

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 5:21 pm
Pickering Red Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1104
Same squad of 19 as last week, so anyone except Horne.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

Re: How would you like to see this weeks team line up.

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 5:35 pm
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 651
Moss deserves more time to develop - on the wing. Horne is passed it. Salter is no way good enough to replace either the Heff or Minns, but is solud enough in defence not to ignore.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!

Re: How would you like to see this weeks team line up.

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 5:35 pm
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 651
Decent game today. Annoyed we let the try in late on. The ref has obviously had personal couching by Ganson, wanting to be centre of attention.

Moss did OK but look indecisive yet again and fails to back himself when gaps are available. Looks nowhere near solid enough to play FB even after Quinlan's fumble. Time will tell. Good job our centres are good enough that we don't actually need wingers at the moment.

Roll on next week.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!

Re: How would you like to see this weeks team line up.

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:12 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8363
Location: 2017 City of Culture
Not a day for wingers, if there is a smaller pitch in RL then I haven't seen Rovers play on it.

Re: How would you like to see this weeks team line up.

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 7:47 pm
Pickering Red Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1104
Stat alert!!!

Dewsbury get 767 for their last home game vs London and 2277 for yesterday's game against us.

OK. I didn't go, but I listened on RH and watched the game today on Hull KR.TV. Reckon Rovers fans made up two thirds of the crowd. Outstanding support.

Can't understand the negative comments about Moss. He played well on a heavy, narrow pitch as did Cockayne. Heffernan even better and Lunty easily MOM. Defence excellent except for soft try. Love Minns but he is a real greedy, selfish git.

There are lots of positives in this 2017 Hull KR team as opposed to last year's substandard iteration. I echo other comments that we need to play a team soon that asks us more questions than our last 3 opponents. Hopefully Fax at home in 2 weeks and Sheffield next week in the Cup oblige in this regard.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Greavsie, Pickering Red, rebelrobin, redrobinkeith, rover 2000, Rural Robin and 76 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,534,9572,37375,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}