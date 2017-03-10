Stat alert!!!



Dewsbury get 767 for their last home game vs London and 2277 for yesterday's game against us.



OK. I didn't go, but I listened on RH and watched the game today on Hull KR.TV. Reckon Rovers fans made up two thirds of the crowd. Outstanding support.



Can't understand the negative comments about Moss. He played well on a heavy, narrow pitch as did Cockayne. Heffernan even better and Lunty easily MOM. Defence excellent except for soft try. Love Minns but he is a real greedy, selfish git.



There are lots of positives in this 2017 Hull KR team as opposed to last year's substandard iteration. I echo other comments that we need to play a team soon that asks us more questions than our last 3 opponents. Hopefully Fax at home in 2 weeks and Sheffield next week in the Cup oblige in this regard.