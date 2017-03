Decent game today. Annoyed we let the try in late on. The ref has obviously had personal couching by Ganson, wanting to be centre of attention.



Moss did OK but look indecisive yet again and fails to back himself when gaps are available. Looks nowhere near solid enough to play FB even after Quinlan's fumble. Time will tell. Good job our centres are good enough that we don't actually need wingers at the moment.



Roll on next week.