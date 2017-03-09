WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WHAT A MESS!

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:47 pm
MR FRISK Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Feb 28, 2005 6:25 pm
Posts: 1671
As a Wigan fan I could not understand what has happened at Bradford! a few years ago you was the most feared team in SL I used to panick if Wigan where playing Bradford thinking we were going to get a hiding! and then the wheels suddenly dropped. I think the main problem is when you relocated to Bradford City FC in 2001 and 2002 to see your ground redeveloped. But you played 2 seasons at a football ground for nothing! what went on and in 2011 your club needed a whip round the club to survive! a million pounds was received but the club still went under :NAUGHTY:

Re: WHAT A MESS!

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:19 am
Bradford Buffalo User avatar
Joined: Sat Jun 04, 2005 8:36 am
Posts: 96
Really? Have you been asleep for 5 years? This has been discussed to death on this forum and all of a sudden you feel the need to add your opinions on your own thread, we're in a different league in more ways than you could even imagine and don't need your sympathy or your concerns at this moment in time thank you very much

Re: WHAT A MESS!

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 6:23 am
RickyF1 User avatar
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 901
Location: Waiting
Can someone lock this thread.

Re: WHAT A MESS!

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 6:31 am
roofaldo2 User avatar
Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2654
I knew they were slow over the hill, but really it's taken this one 6 years to cobble that thought together?
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes

Re: WHAT A MESS!

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 6:46 am
Bullseye User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26203
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Think this may have been covered before.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

