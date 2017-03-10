WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Crowd Trouble!

Re: Crowd Trouble!

Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:52 pm
CyberPieMan wrote:
They seem to be more exercised shouting for TS' head than anything else. Their board appears to be in need of a dose of Adaptil


The big problem, as always, is who would they replace him with?

Tony Smith has a better record than many in SL, and it's highly unlikely anyone from Aus would come over mid-season.

Unless, of course, they fancy a straight swap with Kieron.

Believe it or not, a Saints fan of my acquaintance is already talking about this as if it's an actual possibility. Somehow I can't see many Wire fans sharing that enthusiasm.

Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:03 pm
wildshot wrote:
A bit worrying that there is zero mention of the crowd trouble on the Warrington RL Fans forum. Total ignorance and not encouraging.
Thats because the majority of the crowd saw nothing. ..I saw nothing in the ground or on the way home. I Saw a video on Facebook of goons in our southwest section pushing and shoving but a young girl steward seemed to have it under control then a few Wigan goons came to the front of the west stand giving it the come and have a go arm waving. .again dealt with by stewards. ...

We have bigger issues to worry about than a few inbreds. .....
Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:36 pm
http://www.wigantoday.net/news/police-p ... -1-8432218
Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:49 pm
Ugly scenes indeed!

A lot of 16-18 year olds outside after the game thinking they're on Football Factory
c}