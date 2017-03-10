wildshot wrote: A bit worrying that there is zero mention of the crowd trouble on the Warrington RL Fans forum. Total ignorance and not encouraging.

.

[list=][/list]Thats because the majority of the crowd saw nothing. ..I saw nothing in the ground or on the way home. I Saw a video on Facebook of goons in our southwest section pushing and shoving but a young girl steward seemed to have it under control then a few Wigan goons came to the front of the west stand giving it the come and have a go arm waving. .again dealt with by stewards. ...We have bigger issues to worry about than a few inbreds. .....