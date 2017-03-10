CyberPieMan wrote:
They seem to be more exercised shouting for TS' head than anything else. Their board appears to be in need of a dose of Adaptil
The big problem, as always, is who would they replace him with?
Tony Smith has a better record than many in SL, and it's highly unlikely anyone from Aus would come over mid-season.
Unless, of course, they fancy a straight swap with Kieron.
Believe it or not, a Saints fan of my acquaintance is already talking about this as if it's an actual possibility. Somehow I can't see many Wire fans sharing that enthusiasm.