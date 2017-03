A bit worrying that there is zero mention of the crowd trouble on the Warrington RL Fans forum. Total ignorance and not encouraging.



If there is trouble at our matches (let's face it every club has a small troublesome element) then there seems to be widespread discussion and condemnation. It is only in this way that the troublemakers can be named and addressed. Wire are building a reputation for trouble and many of their fans just seem to turn a blind eye. This needs to be stamped on pretty quickly because not only is it negative for the Wire club it is bad for the game as a whole.