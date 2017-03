Nothing really to see here. Reminiscent of Bill Ashurt's Wigan in the 70s, Ellery Hanley's Wigan in the 80s, Andy Farrell's Wigan in the 90s. We turn up and dump them, and their sh##thead element decide that it's better the press talk about crowd trouble than what a tanking their team got.



It's the oldest Wire trick in the book. It sometimes works, but fortunately it's early season and by midsummer, when they are REALLY in trouble - it will seem very unimportant.