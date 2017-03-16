Smith's Brolly wrote:
Well, this is exciting, what do we think?
The use of the playercam open up many possibilities, not just in the viewing experience, but also when it comes to using the footage possibly in marketing and advertising.
Video of the cam in action on the Sky Sports website here: http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... warrington
Anything else we would like to see in future Sky Sports broadcasts?
The use of the playercam open up many possibilities, not just in the viewing experience, but also when it comes to using the footage possibly in marketing and advertising.
Video of the cam in action on the Sky Sports website here: http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... warrington
Anything else we would like to see in future Sky Sports broadcasts?
A Warrington win would be nice.