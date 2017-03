Sky Sports’ Rugby League coverage is pushing boundaries by using a playercam for the first time ... when Leigh take on Warrington.



It is a first for Rugby League and also a first for high intensity, body contact sport in the UK. Sky are experimenting with the technology and Warrington player Kurt Gidley will wear the camera inside his jersey during the game.

Well, this is exciting, what do we think?The use of the playercam open up many possibilities, not just in the viewing experience, but also when it comes to using the footage possibly in marketing and advertising.Video of the cam in action on the Sky Sports website here: http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... warrington Anything else we would like to see in future Sky Sports broadcasts?