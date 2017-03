Following a successful pilot last year and listening to valuable feedback from fans and the Betfred Super League clubs, Super League (Europe) has agreed to offer free coach travel for all members and season ticket holders for Thursday night televised games.Chief Commercial Officer and Super League Executive Director Roger Draper said; “We want to provide a great experience for Rugby League fans and reward them for their loyalty.“Having a great away following at games is really important in creating a fantastic atmosphere and we hope this initiative will help ensure that happens.- See more at: http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... nupTO.dpuf