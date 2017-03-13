So how many tickets have your lot sold for this one ?
I know there are/were a few Wire fans who came watching Leigh last couple of seasons while we were in the Championship, should be like home from home for them.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, Bigtom, Brid B&W, Builth Wells Wire, citywolf, duke street 10, eddywalls, Fatbelly, Father Ted, fez1, Ganson's Optician, Google [Bot], ian c, Iggy79, Johnkendal, Mr Snoodle, Old Man John, Ste100Centurions, The Riddler and 233 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}