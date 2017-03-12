I don't expect wholesale changes for Thursday although I think a few should be made, but looks a damn sight better with one name on the sheet. We are desperate for a right winger, but I don't see a fit one in the squad, so I think Evans might be the 'least dodgy' of the rest. I think it will be
Gidley
Evans
King (If fit)
Atkins
Lineham
Brown
Livett
Hill
Clark
Sims
Hughes
Savelio
Westerman
Dwyer
Westwood
Cooper
Crosby/Philbin
