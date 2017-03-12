I don't expect wholesale changes for Thursday although I think a few should be made, but looks a damn sight better with one name on the sheet. We are desperate for a right winger, but I don't see a fit one in the squad, so I think Evans might be the 'least dodgy' of the rest. I think it will be



Gidley

Evans

King (If fit)

Atkins

Lineham

Brown

Livett

Hill

Clark

Sims

Hughes

Savelio

Westerman



Dwyer

Westwood

Cooper

Crosby/Philbin