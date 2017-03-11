WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh game

Re: Leigh game

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:57 pm
Ganson's Optician
Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
j.c wrote:
Sts fans didn't whine over a couple quid

I think that I have put more than enough money into Leigh RLFC over the years to justify my comments, JC.
Re: Leigh game

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:11 pm
sir adrian morley
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Ganson's Optician wrote:
As if to add insult to injury, Leigh are charging us more to get in for what they call a 'premium' game!

didnt this happen in football,sure i read that certain clubs were charging more for teams with a big away following..it is an insult to be charged more especially the tripe we are serving up at the moment

Re: Leigh game

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:31 pm
Ganson's Optician
Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
sir adrian morley wrote:
didnt this happen in football,sure i read that certain clubs were charging more for teams with a big away following..it is an insult to be charged more especially the tripe we are serving up at the moment

It used to happen in football and ironically, I remember outrage on the Leigh board when Dewsbury or Swinton (I can't remember which) tried a similar approach a few years back.

What is particularly insulting is that in recent years clubs have allowed Leigh to retain more income through friendlies etc than is the norm.
Re: Leigh game

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:15 pm
j.c
Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Ganson's Optician wrote:
I think that I have put more than enough money into Leigh RLFC over the years to justify my comments, JC.


You have and respect to you for that, but it's a couple quid.
I've not bought a season ticket this season so I'll be paying 2 quid more for this game than the giants game
What ever wire charge I'll be paying that as well.
Re: Leigh game

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:43 am
Alan
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Warrington seating £25 - £31.50 for adults, £17-£22 concessions

Leigh seating £25 for adults, £20 for concessions. (for the Wire game)

Seem pretty similar to me. :wink:

Re: Leigh game

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:00 am
Iggy79
Joined: Thu Apr 30, 2015 7:39 pm
How long are Hill and Ratchford expected to be out?

Re: Leigh game

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 11:28 am
Builth Wells Wire
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Iggy79 wrote:
How long are Hill and Ratchford expected to be out?


Quote from Smith 28/02/2017...."Smith also confirmed that skipper Chris Hill (shoulder) and centre Toby King (hamstring) would be the next players to return from injury.

The game at Leigh Centurions on Thursday, March 16, is earmarked as a realistic date for their return."

Re: Leigh game

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 11:56 am
Iggy79
Joined: Thu Apr 30, 2015 7:39 pm
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Quote from Smith 28/02/2017...."Smith also confirmed that skipper Chris Hill (shoulder) and centre Toby King (hamstring) would be the next players to return from injury.

The game at Leigh Centurions on Thursday, March 16, is earmarked as a realistic date for their return."


Bugger! Was hoping hill would be out against us

Re: Leigh game

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 12:02 pm
DemonUK
Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Alan wrote:
Warrington seating £25 - £31.50 for adults, £17-£22 concessions

Leigh seating £25 for adults, £20 for concessions. (for the Wire game)

Seem pretty similar to me. :wink:


One person complains without looking at the bigger picture and 100 sheeple follow. So Wire charge more than we usually do, I suppose they aren't complaining its cheaper to watch better teams than their own.

Don't see any Leigh fans asking the question 'why is this a premium game, they are bottom of the league without a win'
