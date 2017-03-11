sir adrian morley wrote: didnt this happen in football,sure i read that certain clubs were charging more for teams with a big away following..it is an insult to be charged more especially the tripe we are serving up at the moment

It used to happen in football and ironically, I remember outrage on the Leigh board when Dewsbury or Swinton (I can't remember which) tried a similar approach a few years back.What is particularly insulting is that in recent years clubs have allowed Leigh to retain more income through friendlies etc than is the norm.