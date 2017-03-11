Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm Posts: 6519 Location: Home sweet home
Ganson's Optician wrote:
As if to add insult to injury, Leigh are charging us more to get in for what they call a 'premium' game!
didnt this happen in football,sure i read that certain clubs were charging more for teams with a big away following..it is an insult to be charged more especially the tripe we are serving up at the moment
It used to happen in football and ironically, I remember outrage on the Leigh board when Dewsbury or Swinton (I can't remember which) tried a similar approach a few years back.
What is particularly insulting is that in recent years clubs have allowed Leigh to retain more income through friendlies etc than is the norm.
I think that I have put more than enough money into Leigh RLFC over the years to justify my comments, JC.
You have and respect to you for that, but it's a couple quid. I've not bought a season ticket this season so I'll be paying 2 quid more for this game than the giants game What ever wire charge I'll be paying that as well.
