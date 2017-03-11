Ganson's Optician wrote:
I think that I have put more than enough money into Leigh RLFC over the years to justify my comments, JC.
You have and respect to you for that, but it's a couple quid.
I've not bought a season ticket this season so I'll be paying 2 quid more for this game than the giants game
What ever wire charge I'll be paying that as well.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, captaincaveman, citywolf, Father Ted, Ganson's Optician, karetaker, Psychedelic Casual, silvertail-wolf, spacks grandad, the flying biscuit, thelinesman, Tiz Lad and 235 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}