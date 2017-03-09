|
Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2005 9:14 pm
Posts: 837
Location: Irish Republic
|
Next weekend now massive.
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:42 pm
|
Joined: Sat May 26, 2007 1:10 pm
Posts: 3380
Location: Still waiting for the title
|
Tonight was massive ..! Someone should have reminded Tony Smith and most of the players..!
|
Follow me on Twitter @MikeyWire
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:43 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7546
|
They knew vs Pies was important.
Wane took the pressure off his team saying there up against it with injuries, but they'll give it a dig.
Wane once again wins the mind battle over Smith.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:17 am
|
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5705
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
|
If we lose to Huddersfield Friday night, BIG game for us also. If you can beat Brisbane Broncos, then you should win at our place. Cas game, you came back well in the 2nd half. Tonight, you were poor....surely your current form won't last for too long. Hopefully after the Leigh game, you start 'picking up some points'.
|
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:28 am
|
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7802
Location: Warrington
|
Leigh will be well up for this one. The pushed us close in the cup at our place last season or the one before.
They were unlucky not to beat Leeds the other week at home and beat Saints quite comfortably there.
If we play like we did last night Leigh will put 30 on us.
|
|
