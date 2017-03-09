WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh game

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Leigh game

 
Post a reply

Leigh game

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:39 pm
Irish Wire Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2005 9:14 pm
Posts: 837
Location: Irish Republic
Next weekend now massive.

Re: Leigh game

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:42 pm
MikeyWire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat May 26, 2007 1:10 pm
Posts: 3380
Location: Still waiting for the title
Tonight was massive ..! Someone should have reminded Tony Smith and most of the players..!
Follow me on Twitter @MikeyWire

Re: Leigh game

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:43 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7546
They knew vs Pies was important.
Wane took the pressure off his team saying there up against it with injuries, but they'll give it a dig.
Wane once again wins the mind battle over Smith.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Leigh game

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:17 am
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5705
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
If we lose to Huddersfield Friday night, BIG game for us also. If you can beat Brisbane Broncos, then you should win at our place. Cas game, you came back well in the 2nd half. Tonight, you were poor....surely your current form won't last for too long. Hopefully after the Leigh game, you start 'picking up some points'. :D
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: Leigh game

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:28 am
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7802
Location: Warrington
Leigh will be well up for this one. The pushed us close in the cup at our place last season or the one before.

They were unlucky not to beat Leeds the other week at home and beat Saints quite comfortably there.

If we play like we did last night Leigh will put 30 on us.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Allez, Arnold Whycliffe, Barbed Wire, bren2k, Builth Wells Wire, Bullseye, chapylad, chris2925, citywolf, ColD, DAG, Deus Dat Incrementum, Dezzies_right_hook, djhudds, easyWire, Edinburgh Warrior, fast_pug, Fozzysalforddevil, Google Adsense [Bot], Grimmy, hatty, jj86, karetaker, LJWire, LOngbarn Wire, matt_wire, MollySylphrena, Oxford Exile, paperboy, richmond, sarge1, scottty, ScottyWire, sgtwilko, shane A, spacks grandad, spartakmixtapes, Staffordshire Wire, tank123, Wiganosopher, wire-quin and 542 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,532,4792,03775,8264,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
SHEFFIELD
v
FEATHERSTONE  














c}