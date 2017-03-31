morleys_deckchair wrote:

i had my annual drink last night with a friend of mine, who is fairly well up on things. He told me the reason for the disharmony stems from the Ben Harrison testimonial. The claim is the Harrison's testimonial would have been the same type that previous few players have had, which would have generated him x amount of cash. However due to the wakefield loan deal, the club decided to 'change' the details of the testimonial, leaving him with less than a quarter of the expected income. This hasn't gone down very well with the players and its snowballed from there.