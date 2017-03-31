WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 8:50 pm
morleys_deckchair wrote:
i had my annual drink last night with a friend of mine, who is fairly well up on things. He told me the reason for the disharmony stems from the Ben Harrison testimonial. The claim is the Harrison's testimonial would have been the same type that previous few players have had, which would have generated him x amount of cash. However due to the wakefield loan deal, the club decided to 'change' the details of the testimonial, leaving him with less than a quarter of the expected income. This hasn't gone down very well with the players and its snowballed from there.


Why do you only drink with this dude once a year if he has useful info like this?

I'd be buying that lad pints every week and staying tuned in to the goings on.
Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 8:17 am
sally cinnamon wrote:
Why do you only drink with this dude once a year if he has useful info like this?

I'd be buying that lad pints every week and staying tuned in to the goings on.


oh i drink with him a few times a year, but mostly only happens once while the season is in full swing.

he tells me loads of stuff, but i dont post it on the internet, as he would stop telling me if i did :)
