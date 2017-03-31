WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 12:21 am
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5063
Winslade's Offload wrote:
You are right of course, Currie came through Wigan Scholarship (U16's) then we picked him up and put him through the Wire Academy.

If you wan't to look at our squad numbers 1-17 then the local Wigan area players are Ratchford, Russell, Brown, Hughes, Dwyer. I don't think Ratchford was part of the Wigan Academy, he joined Salford at 18/19. Ditto for Dwyer who is Ince Rose Bridge, I don't know about Kev Brown it was a long time ago.


Kev Brown is a Wigan Academy product, yes. Millward always insisted he was a centre, though no -one else did, and he was one of the first let go by Noble when he took over mid 2006. Fans were pretty much unanimous that he was no loss. Went to Huddersfield, then Widnes, but realised his best chance of a trophy was at Warrington... :BOW:

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 6:00 am
Ganson's Optician
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3574
Location: M62 Corridor
LJWire wrote:
I too am a fully paid up member of the Toby King fan club, I think he will be our starting centre next year & will continue to progress

He has had a stop/start couple of seasons with injuries but when he has had a run in the team he looks more than capable of being a top centre in Super league

Like Charlie above I saw a lot of him at academy level, the academy team in 2014 & 15 was a great side, the rugby played was some of the best I have seen at any level, Toby is a great product of that side

I also would put Jack Johnson & Dec Patton in the mix for being the best academy products of the last ten years as well, if these lads fulfill their potential (or should I say allowed to fulfill their potential) then we have some of the best prospects in Superleague

Heartwarming as all that is, the minimum target for this season was swimming Super League. The fact that we are pinning our hopes on such players shows just how wide off the mark we are.
Deus Dat Incrementum

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:45 am
morleys_deckchair
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8684
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
i had my annual drink last night with a friend of mine, who is fairly well up on things. He told me the reason for the disharmony stems from the Ben Harrison testimonial. The claim is the Harrison's testimonial would have been the same type that previous few players have had, which would have generated him x amount of cash. However due to the wakefield loan deal, the club decided to 'change' the details of the testimonial, leaving him with less than a quarter of the expected income. This hasn't gone down very well with the players and its snowballed from there.
Massive pessimist

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 8:33 am
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8422
morleys_deckchair wrote:
i had my annual drink last night with a friend of mine, who is fairly well up on things. He told me the reason for the disharmony stems from the Ben Harrison testimonial. The claim is the Harrison's testimonial would have been the same type that previous few players have had, which would have generated him x amount of cash. However due to the wakefield loan deal, the club decided to 'change' the details of the testimonial, leaving him with less than a quarter of the expected income. This hasn't gone down very well with the players and its snowballed from there.



If this is true it's unlikely that Smith made the decision to mess about with his testimonial money. That would be the CEO and board I imagine.

In any case if we have a bunch of rebellious players they need to be shown the door too. Get rid of the bad apples.

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 8:54 am
morleys_deckchair
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8684
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
Wires71 wrote:
If this is true it's unlikely that Smith made the decision to mess about with his testimonial money. That would be the CEO and board I imagine.

In any case if we have a bunch of rebellious players they need to be shown the door too. Get rid of the bad apples.


It's hard to see anything but a full rebuild top to bottom. The team almost needs a new identity now.

The facilities and the infrastructure are all in place for someone to build a great team. Its going to be a bit of a project though, that could take years.
Massive pessimist

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:07 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 2988
Location: newton-le-willows
It is a pity if the club has cut it's nose off to spite its face because a reconstructed & rehabilitated Ben Harrison would have been a big boost to this years under performing team.

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:41 am
morrisseyisawire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1356
If this is true then the players should be sponsored by Mothercare so we can save in any dummies being spat out.

I think Ben is a great servent and has been treated badly, but a testimonial is a privilege, and in the modern SL era of full time better paid players something of an outdated one. There are people in all walks of life who do tougher jobs, clock up many more years service and don't get anything like the recognition, especially financially.

We employ player welfare officers and probably backside wiping officers as well, so take it up with them, and get on with the job you get very well paid for.

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 11:55 am
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 544
Location: Sunny Southport
Weren't the details of the testimonial known before the Brisbane match?
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:32 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 476
ninearches wrote:
It is a pity if the club has cut it's nose off to spite its face because a reconstructed & rehabilitated Ben Harrison would have been a big boost to this years under performing team.



Dunno I heard from a reliable source that Ben Harrison is certainly not all innocent in the reason he is not playing, he did not stick to diet and fitness regime given to him for practically all of last year whilst still getting paid. Is it unreasonable that the club was far from happy with this ?? Given they too have stuck by him thru his injury

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 8:42 pm
The Whiffy Kipper Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 3
It's not how start it's how finish
Users browsing this forum: AntonyGiant, Builth Wells Wire, cocker, Dennis_Waywell, Dezzies_right_hook, Ganson's Optician, getdownmonkeyman, H53a, Jake the Peg, Johnkendal, lefty goldblatt, LostInNewcastle, Old Man John, Shazbaz, Stitch, the artist, Wire200#, Wolf Hall, worthing wire and 230 guests

