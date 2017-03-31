|
Geoff
Winslade's Offload wrote:
You are right of course, Currie came through Wigan Scholarship (U16's) then we picked him up and put him through the Wire Academy.
If you wan't to look at our squad numbers 1-17 then the local Wigan area players are Ratchford, Russell, Brown, Hughes, Dwyer. I don't think Ratchford was part of the Wigan Academy, he joined Salford at 18/19. Ditto for Dwyer who is Ince Rose Bridge, I don't know about Kev Brown it was a long time ago.
Kev Brown is a Wigan Academy product, yes. Millward always insisted he was a centre, though no -one else did, and he was one of the first let go by Noble when he took over mid 2006. Fans were pretty much unanimous that he was no loss. Went to Huddersfield, then Widnes, but realised his best chance of a trophy was at Warrington...
Fri Mar 31, 2017 6:00 am
LJWire wrote:
I too am a fully paid up member of the Toby King fan club, I think he will be our starting centre next year & will continue to progress
He has had a stop/start couple of seasons with injuries but when he has had a run in the team he looks more than capable of being a top centre in Super league
Like Charlie above I saw a lot of him at academy level, the academy team in 2014 & 15 was a great side, the rugby played was some of the best I have seen at any level, Toby is a great product of that side
I also would put Jack Johnson & Dec Patton in the mix for being the best academy products of the last ten years as well, if these lads fulfill their potential (or should I say allowed to fulfill their potential) then we have some of the best prospects in Superleague
Heartwarming as all that is, the minimum target for this season was swimming Super League. The fact that we are pinning our hopes on such players shows just how wide off the mark we are.
Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:45 am
i had my annual drink last night with a friend of mine, who is fairly well up on things. He told me the reason for the disharmony stems from the Ben Harrison testimonial. The claim is the Harrison's testimonial would have been the same type that previous few players have had, which would have generated him x amount of cash. However due to the wakefield loan deal, the club decided to 'change' the details of the testimonial, leaving him with less than a quarter of the expected income. This hasn't gone down very well with the players and its snowballed from there.
Fri Mar 31, 2017 8:33 am
morleys_deckchair wrote:
i had my annual drink last night with a friend of mine, who is fairly well up on things. He told me the reason for the disharmony stems from the Ben Harrison testimonial. The claim is the Harrison's testimonial would have been the same type that previous few players have had, which would have generated him x amount of cash. However due to the wakefield loan deal, the club decided to 'change' the details of the testimonial, leaving him with less than a quarter of the expected income. This hasn't gone down very well with the players and its snowballed from there.
If this is true it's unlikely that Smith made the decision to mess about with his testimonial money. That would be the CEO and board I imagine.
In any case if we have a bunch of rebellious players they need to be shown the door too. Get rid of the bad apples.
Fri Mar 31, 2017 8:54 am
Wires71 wrote:
If this is true it's unlikely that Smith made the decision to mess about with his testimonial money. That would be the CEO and board I imagine.
In any case if we have a bunch of rebellious players they need to be shown the door too. Get rid of the bad apples.
It's hard to see anything but a full rebuild top to bottom. The team almost needs a new identity now.
The facilities and the infrastructure are all in place for someone to build a great team. Its going to be a bit of a project though, that could take years.
Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:07 am
It is a pity if the club has cut it's nose off to spite its face because a reconstructed & rehabilitated Ben Harrison would have been a big boost to this years under performing team.
Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:41 am
If this is true then the players should be sponsored by Mothercare so we can save in any dummies being spat out.
I think Ben is a great servent and has been treated badly, but a testimonial is a privilege, and in the modern SL era of full time better paid players something of an outdated one. There are people in all walks of life who do tougher jobs, clock up many more years service and don't get anything like the recognition, especially financially.
We employ player welfare officers and probably backside wiping officers as well, so take it up with them, and get on with the job you get very well paid for.
Fri Mar 31, 2017 11:55 am
Weren't the details of the testimonial known before the Brisbane match?
Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:32 pm
ninearches wrote:
It is a pity if the club has cut it's nose off to spite its face because a reconstructed & rehabilitated Ben Harrison would have been a big boost to this years under performing team.
Dunno I heard from a reliable source that Ben Harrison is certainly not all innocent in the reason he is not playing, he did not stick to diet and fitness regime given to him for practically all of last year whilst still getting paid. Is it unreasonable that the club was far from happy with this ?? Given they too have stuck by him thru his injury
