Winslade's Offload wrote: You are right of course, Currie came through Wigan Scholarship (U16's) then we picked him up and put him through the Wire Academy.



If you wan't to look at our squad numbers 1-17 then the local Wigan area players are Ratchford, Russell, Brown, Hughes, Dwyer. I don't think Ratchford was part of the Wigan Academy, he joined Salford at 18/19. Ditto for Dwyer who is Ince Rose Bridge, I don't know about Kev Brown it was a long time ago.

Kev Brown is a Wigan Academy product, yes. Millward always insisted he was a centre, though no -one else did, and he was one of the first let go by Noble when he took over mid 2006. Fans were pretty much unanimous that he was no loss. Went to Huddersfield, then Widnes, but realised his best chance of a trophy was at Warrington...