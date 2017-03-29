Wires71 wrote: I thought Currie was "produced" by the Wigan set up? In fact don't we have a first 17 with more ex-Wigan academy players than our own?

You are right of course, Currie came through Wigan Scholarship (U16's) then we picked him up and put him through the Wire Academy.If you wan't to look at our squad numbers 1-17 then the local Wigan area players are Ratchford, Russell, Brown, Hughes, Dwyer. I don't think Ratchford was part of the Wigan Academy, he joined Salford at 18/19. Ditto for Dwyer who is Ince Rose Bridge, I don't know about Kev Brown it was a long time ago. The Wire Academy players are Evans, Currie, Cooper, Dwyer and George King. So probably something like an even split between the two Academies.If you wish to drill down a bit further, both Hughes and Currie were Golbourne lads. I don't know if that could be said to be Wigan - Wire Yed (also a Golbourne boy) always maintained that it was more Warrington. Then of course the King brothers were part of Huddersfield Academy after leaving Meltham.So it all depends on how you draw the line between 'local' players and your Academy produced players I suppose.