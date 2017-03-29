WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Wed Mar 29, 2017 6:52 pm
Hmm don't see it with king either. Yet to see him show a tiny glimpse of some pure ability that might get me out of my seat. No offence to the lad either...he may and probably will improve but I've yet to see him beat a man with his feet, find his winger with a great ball ( not even seen him draw a man) or display an outstanding defence to make up for his attacking deficiencies. Livett has been lobbed into an unfamiliar position in a woefully out of sorts team and already shown more rugby talent than Toby king. Sorry if that's harsh but that's my humble opinion.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'

Wed Mar 29, 2017 7:11 pm
Wasn't Toby King a utility player a few short weeks ago & is now being billed as a centre by Mr Smith ?

Wed Mar 29, 2017 7:18 pm
ninearches wrote:
Wasn't Toby King a utility player a few short weeks ago & is now being billed as a centre by Mr Smith ?


No, he has always played centre apart from when he was with Meltham as a kid.

Wed Mar 29, 2017 7:35 pm
Here are some recent highlights of Toby King. It's difficult to judge a player from these since they take the best bits from all the games, but I think there is more than enough info here to show that he is a talented player and quite capable of beating his man. He doesn't have the physical presence of Atkins, but has more ball handling skills in his little finger than Atkins does.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkSE0nviTw4


He is still only 20 and has played ?? around 24 games for us. Just IMO, but I would rate King and perhaps Livett alongside Currie as the best players to come through the Academy in the past 10 years. If King ends up playing in the Championship or League 1 we seriously need to think about closing our youth system down and simply buying in players.

Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:35 pm
Winslade's Offload wrote:
Here are some recent highlights of Toby King. It's difficult to judge a player from these since they take the best bits from all the games, but I think there is more than enough info here to show that he is a talented player and quite capable of beating his man. He doesn't have the physical presence of Atkins, but has more ball handling skills in his little finger than Atkins does.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkSE0nviTw4


He is still only 20 and has played ?? around 24 games for us. Just IMO, but I would rate King and perhaps Livett alongside Currie as the best players to come through the Academy in the past 10 years. If King ends up playing in the Championship or League 1 we seriously need to think about closing our youth system down and simply buying in players.


I thought Currie was "produced" by the Wigan set up? In fact don't we have a first 17 with more ex-Wigan academy players than our own?

Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:27 pm
Toby was our best 3/4 when he burst on to the scene, until his terrible injury.

He will get back to that for soon.
once a wire always a wire
