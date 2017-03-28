|
Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 5:39 pm
Posts: 955
Location: Working in the belly of the beast!
|
ratticusfinch wrote:
Brilliantly put. This crisis is down to very, very poor coaching
Does Agar have a more hands in approach with the coaching now? I don't rate him to be honest & wonder how he keeps getting work.
|
"Stand by me as I stand by you, be brave and dare to dream".
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 4:22 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 04, 2005 5:47 pm
Posts: 649
Location: South East Asia
|
Bobby_Peru wrote:
I think maybe the way to go, as previously mentioned, is to dump Agar (useless) and replace him with a first team coach that will get them playing again. Let's face it Smith is more the figure head, it's Agar who has day to day control of team affairs. Why we are surprised he's been found out shouldn't have been a mystery. Get Willie Poaching in, throw money at it!!!
Is this true? I am not a Warrington fan nor do I avidly read your forum so the news that Agar is in charge of the first team is, quite literally, gobsmacking for me.
Agar V Smith - an ok assistant who has twice failed to make the jump to head coach V one of the most successful and knowledgeable head coaches we have seen in SL. And you now have the assistant in charge? I don't get it!
This probably sounds like an anti-Agar rant so for balance I know a guy who coached with him; he holds Agar in the highest regard; apparently he has lots of innovative ideas and can see raw talent long before many other coaches; I respect that guy's opinion because I am not a coach at any level; but please tell me I have read this thread wrong or that I am drunk and you really don't have him in charge of your first team coaching?
Anyhow, whichever way it is, I am sure you will come through your current predicament and, at the very least, "do a Leeds" and easily navigate the Middle Eights, should you find yourselves there although I suspect a Warrington revival will occur sooner than that!
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 8:34 pm
|
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 471
|
I don't believe our predicament is comparable to Leeds last season whatsoever they lost some huge players for them we have added to ours in the right or wrong positions is debatable and it's been a while now since mostly briers monas etc left so their departures cannot be blamed !
We're just not up for it for whatever reason is speculation but until whatever is causing this is solved it will be a long hard slug to get thru the season!!
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 8:47 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 72
|
Yep and all this despair coming on the back of CC and GF defeats, and a long wait of a cold dark rugbyless off season,
It wasn't meant to be like this
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 6:04 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7666
|
Is this critic of Agar fare?
When we were flying high last season..his name was hardly mentioned. Yet now, like when he first arrived, he is barraged. ?
Personally I think he is a yes man so I lay blame of dips and errors squarely at the feet of TS.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 8:10 am
|
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 471
|
rubber duckie wrote:
Is this critic of Agar fare?
When we were flying high last season..his name was hardly mentioned. Yet now, like when he first arrived, he is barraged. ?
Personally I think he is a yes man so I lay blame of dips and errors squarely at the feet of TS.
I would agree as he is basically feeding down and following tony smiths instruction, if this is the set up I would question who ever thought it would be a good idea to take a lot of smiths responsibilities away from him and passed them over to agar and if smith was actually ok with the arrangement sees were paying smith quite a bit of money to do less work nowadays ??
and its a fair point that when we lay well smith its the credit but when we don't perform agar is to blame I would say they are both as culpable as each other for both our good play and also when we play poorly however it would also be part of mr smiths job that when we are not performing to adapt and identify the problems and weaknesses of the team and look to strengthen their position through new players or more intensive training of the players in that position ??? clearly these have not been resolved tho
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:08 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 55
|
It would seem we're the only club in super league which has such a coaching structure as it is, or at the least, how we think the structure is..
Without being inside the structure, we can only speculate. If Agar was to go, it would be down to a perceived closeness to Tony Smith and his previous track record which I'm sure he would be disappointed with, fairly or unfairly.
Agar has been praised by some of the players for the work he does with them, so certainly not so cut and dry as to what is going on behind closed doors.
|
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 5:20 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 23, 2009 12:43 pm
Posts: 738
Location: Springfield
|
Wirefan wrote:
I think the only players with genuine quality are Westerman Clark Hill Livett (early signs) and Ratchford, possibly Toby King at a push.
The rest, sadly look well short on confidence and more importantly, ability. Sad sad sad
Toby King is a championship player at best. Unfortunately for us fans he is on smiths 'favourites' list and will always play if fit. Since our last major trophy in 2012 ask yourselves if any player no longer with us has been replaced with someone of equal/better ability. (bar myler for sandow, but that hardly turned out well!)
|
'I've done things i'm not proud of. And the things i am proud of,.......well they're disgusting'
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 5:50 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2817
Location: Stuck in 1982
|
Moe syslak wrote:
Toby King is a championship player at best. Unfortunately for us fans he is on smiths 'favourites' list and will always play if fit. Since our last major trophy in 2012 ask yourselves if any player no longer with us has been replaced with someone of equal/better ability. (bar myler for sandow, but that hardly turned out well!)
Having read this post I believe that you actually are Moe Syslak and I think you are a bit quick to have the opinion that Toby King belongs in the Championship "at best" I think he's starting out and is potentially a decent centre. We aren't exactly blessed in this position so probably deserves a chance before being written off...
"Unfortunately for us fans..." sorry I can't agree with your sentiment here and that's putting it politely just what has the young lad done wrong?
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 5:59 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 23, 2009 12:43 pm
Posts: 738
Location: Springfield
|
Ive yet to see him have anything like a good game. It's not his fault, he just isn't at the level required for the top echelons of super league which is where we should be.
|
'I've done things i'm not proud of. And the things i am proud of,.......well they're disgusting'
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Airlie1984, Barbed Wire, Bigtom, Blocker75, Builth Wells Wire, Fatbelly, goodways sore chops, Google Adsense [Bot], Grimmy, jeffb, matt6169, Moe syslak, Mr Snoodle, Old Man John, Paddyfc, ratticusfinch, richmond, runningman29, sirlesboyd, Wire200# and 312 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|