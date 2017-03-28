rubber duckie wrote: Is this critic of Agar fare?

When we were flying high last season..his name was hardly mentioned. Yet now, like when he first arrived, he is barraged. ?



Personally I think he is a yes man so I lay blame of dips and errors squarely at the feet of TS.

I would agree as he is basically feeding down and following tony smiths instruction, if this is the set up I would question who ever thought it would be a good idea to take a lot of smiths responsibilities away from him and passed them over to agar and if smith was actually ok with the arrangement sees were paying smith quite a bit of money to do less work nowadays ??and its a fair point that when we lay well smith its the credit but when we don't perform agar is to blame I would say they are both as culpable as each other for both our good play and also when we play poorly however it would also be part of mr smiths job that when we are not performing to adapt and identify the problems and weaknesses of the team and look to strengthen their position through new players or more intensive training of the players in that position ??? clearly these have not been resolved tho