WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Is this now a full blown crisis ?

 
Post a reply

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:12 pm
steadygetyerboots-on Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 5:39 pm
Posts: 955
Location: Working in the belly of the beast!
ratticusfinch wrote:
Brilliantly put. This crisis is down to very, very poor coaching


Does Agar have a more hands in approach with the coaching now? I don't rate him to be honest & wonder how he keeps getting work.
"Stand by me as I stand by you, be brave and dare to dream".

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 4:22 pm
alleycat User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 04, 2005 5:47 pm
Posts: 649
Location: South East Asia
Bobby_Peru wrote:
I think maybe the way to go, as previously mentioned, is to dump Agar (useless) and replace him with a first team coach that will get them playing again. Let's face it Smith is more the figure head, it's Agar who has day to day control of team affairs. Why we are surprised he's been found out shouldn't have been a mystery. Get Willie Poaching in, throw money at it!!! :-)


Is this true? I am not a Warrington fan nor do I avidly read your forum so the news that Agar is in charge of the first team is, quite literally, gobsmacking for me.

Agar V Smith - an ok assistant who has twice failed to make the jump to head coach V one of the most successful and knowledgeable head coaches we have seen in SL. And you now have the assistant in charge? I don't get it!

This probably sounds like an anti-Agar rant so for balance I know a guy who coached with him; he holds Agar in the highest regard; apparently he has lots of innovative ideas and can see raw talent long before many other coaches; I respect that guy's opinion because I am not a coach at any level; but please tell me I have read this thread wrong or that I am drunk and you really don't have him in charge of your first team coaching?

Anyhow, whichever way it is, I am sure you will come through your current predicament and, at the very least, "do a Leeds" and easily navigate the Middle Eights, should you find yourselves there although I suspect a Warrington revival will occur sooner than that!

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 8:34 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 469
I don't believe our predicament is comparable to Leeds last season whatsoever they lost some huge players for them we have added to ours in the right or wrong positions is debatable and it's been a while now since mostly briers monas etc left so their departures cannot be blamed !

We're just not up for it for whatever reason is speculation but until whatever is causing this is solved it will be a long hard slug to get thru the season!!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, Builth Wells Wire, DAG, Dave K., Dezzies_right_hook, easyWire, H53a, Hatfield Town Wire, Irish Wire, jj86, karetaker, kev123, marshman777, NtW, richmond, sally cinnamon, ScottyWire, silver2, sirlesboyd, Smith's Brolly, Superblue, Wire200# and 326 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,544,3442,27575,8874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  














c}