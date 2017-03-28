Bobby_Peru wrote: I think maybe the way to go, as previously mentioned, is to dump Agar (useless) and replace him with a first team coach that will get them playing again. Let's face it Smith is more the figure head, it's Agar who has day to day control of team affairs. Why we are surprised he's been found out shouldn't have been a mystery. Get Willie Poaching in, throw money at it!!!

Is this true? I am not a Warrington fan nor do I avidly read your forum so the news that Agar is in charge of the first team is, quite literally, gobsmacking for me.Agar V Smith - an ok assistant who has twice failed to make the jump to head coach V one of the most successful and knowledgeable head coaches we have seen in SL. And you now have the assistant in charge? I don't get it!This probably sounds like an anti-Agar rant so for balance I know a guy who coached with him; he holds Agar in the highest regard; apparently he has lots of innovative ideas and can see raw talent long before many other coaches; I respect that guy's opinion because I am not a coach at any level; but please tell me I have read this thread wrong or that I am drunk and you really don't have him in charge of your first team coaching?Anyhow, whichever way it is, I am sure you will come through your current predicament and, at the very least, "do a Leeds" and easily navigate the Middle Eights, should you find yourselves there although I suspect a Warrington revival will occur sooner than that!