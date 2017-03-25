WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:25 pm
I think maybe the way to go, as previously mentioned, is to dump Agar (useless) and replace him with a first team coach that will get them playing again. Let's face it Smith is more the figure head, it's Agar who has day to day control of team affairs. Why we are surprised he's been found out shouldn't have been a mystery. Get Willie Poaching in, throw money at it!!! :-)
Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:44 pm
Im going to remain positive. Just put £20 on us at 33/1 to win the grand final. See you at old trafford

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 11:11 pm
I hope you did that online, I couldn't have beared the laughs if I'd done it in person.
Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 5:13 pm
A lot of Wire fans complaining about the lack of quality in the squad. Now the reality check - Leeds fans are saying this as well, so are Saints and Huddersfield. So which club has got a team brimming with talent? Don't say Cas - they are playing to their max due to great coaching and clearly a fantastic team spirit, but they are not a team full of world class players.

Simple fact is that the standard of SL is poor right now. Most of us are in the same boat without a paddle.
Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 5:42 pm
Exactly hugo.

Remember about ten years or so ago, there was always huge debate about how the number of overseas players in SL was destroying the game. It was always on the forums, on the Super League show, the papers. RL personalities were always being asked their opinions on it, there were the Brian Noble types saying how overseas players raised the standard and helped improve ours, and there were the Gary Schofields saying kick out the overseas players and there will be more chance for young English talent to come through.

In reality the RFL didn't have to do a clamp down on overseas players, the falling value of the pound versus the dollar and the increase in TV revenue in the NRL brought its own limit. And it has opened up more opportunities for young home grown players to play in SL. A decade or so ago the likes of Rhys Evans or Matty Russell would not have had the opportunities they have today, they would have been lost down to the lower divisions like Dave Alstead and Steve Maden were.

So you could say this is a good thing for the English game that we have had more opportunities for these players, and its not just at our club but at most clubs in SL. Clubs don't have the option of bringing over players like Jamie Lyon, Matt King, Steve Renouf like in the past.

But it has meant a general levelling down of talent across the board which has led to a decline in the quality of rugby, albeit it has meant a more equal competition. Cas were down and out a few years back and Hull were in the doldrums, whilst Warrington and Leeds were running hot winning trophies. All change now.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
c}