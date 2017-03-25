Exactly hugo.



Remember about ten years or so ago, there was always huge debate about how the number of overseas players in SL was destroying the game. It was always on the forums, on the Super League show, the papers. RL personalities were always being asked their opinions on it, there were the Brian Noble types saying how overseas players raised the standard and helped improve ours, and there were the Gary Schofields saying kick out the overseas players and there will be more chance for young English talent to come through.



In reality the RFL didn't have to do a clamp down on overseas players, the falling value of the pound versus the dollar and the increase in TV revenue in the NRL brought its own limit. And it has opened up more opportunities for young home grown players to play in SL. A decade or so ago the likes of Rhys Evans or Matty Russell would not have had the opportunities they have today, they would have been lost down to the lower divisions like Dave Alstead and Steve Maden were.



So you could say this is a good thing for the English game that we have had more opportunities for these players, and its not just at our club but at most clubs in SL. Clubs don't have the option of bringing over players like Jamie Lyon, Matt King, Steve Renouf like in the past.



But it has meant a general levelling down of talent across the board which has led to a decline in the quality of rugby, albeit it has meant a more equal competition. Cas were down and out a few years back and Hull were in the doldrums, whilst Warrington and Leeds were running hot winning trophies. All change now.